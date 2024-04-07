Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction and Betting Tips I April 7, 2024

A Texas showdown happens in Dallas on Sunday as the Houston Rockets play the Mavericks. H-Town is looking to snap a four-game slide and try to make a last-ditch effort to rekindle a flickering hope to catch the bus for a play-in spot.

The Rockets face a Mavericks team potentially missing superstar Luka Doncic, who is listed as questionable because of knee soreness.

Nevertheless whether 'The Don' plays or not, Houston has to win to keep its play-in bid alive. The Rockets (38-39) are four games behind the Golden State Warriors (42-35) for the 10th and final play-in spot, thanks to the rough patch they have hit recently.

Dallas also needs to win to fortify its hold of the fifth spot in the Western Conference and the automatic playoff berth it entails.

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Mavericks host the Houston Rockets at their home of American Airlines Center in Dallas. Tipoff is slated at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The showdown will be broadcast live over Bally Sports SW-Dal and Space City Home Network. It is also available on NBA League Pass. For radio, it will be available over SiriusXM, 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM, 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM.

Moneyline: Rockets (+227) vs Mavericks (-284)

Spread: Rockets (+7.5) vs Mavericks (-7.5)

Total (O/U): Rockets (o226.5 -110) vs Mavericks (u226.5 -110)

Editor's Note: The odds could change closer to the game. the odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks: Game preview

While their push for a play-in spot has been rendered a long shot after losing their last four games, the Rockets have to get as many wins as possible in their remaining games, if not for the play-in, at least something to build on for next season.

Houston has surpassed its 22-60 record from last year and has a good shot at finishing its campaign with a winning record, something it has not seen since the 2019-20 season (44-28).

The Mavericks (47-30), meanwhile, also need to win their remaining five games to maintain their spot in the top-six and earn an automatic playoff berth.

They hold a one-game advantage over the sixth-running Phoenix Suns (46-31) and two ahead of No. 7 New Orleans Pelicans (45-32).

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks: Starting lineups, subs and rotation

PG - Fred VanVleet, SG - Jalen Green, SF - Amen Thompson, PF - Dillon Brooks and C - Jabari Smith Jr. will be the starters for the Houston Rockets.

Rookie Thompson (ankle/finger), however, is listed as questionable, so Cam Whitmore may start at small forward. Coming off the bench will be guards Aaron Holiday, Reggie Bullock, Jeff Green and Jock Landale.

Given how Doncic is rendered questionable and not out for the game, he should continue starting at point guard, joined by SG - Kyrie Irving, SF - Derrick Jones Jr., PF - P.J. Washington and C - Daniel Gafford.

If the Slovenian sensation is a no-go, Irving should slide at the point, with Tim Hardaway Jr. starting at shooting guard. Josh Green and Derek Lively II are out for the Mavericks, giving Dante Exum, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell and Jaden Hardy more minutes.

Editor's Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks: Betting Tips

Doncic has an over/under 31.5 points prop for the game against Houston. If he plays but not at a hundred percent, he may not over-extend himself, leaving the possibility that he goes under his points prop.

Nevertheless, Irving, who has a points prop of O/U 24.5, may have a good chance of going over, given how he's set to have more scoring opportunities if Doncic is out. For the season, 'Kai' is averaging 25.4 points.

Over at Houston, Jalen Green has an O/U 24.5 points prop. His offense has been up and down in his last five games, averaging 21.2 points, rendering him iffy and may go under.

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction

With still a lot to play for, the Mavericks should take the game regardless of whether Doncic plays or not. Houston should present some challenges, but Dallas playing at home and still potent with the players available should prevail.