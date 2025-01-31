Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score (Jan. 30) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Memphis Grizzlies rallied late in the fourth quarter to beat the Houston Rockets 120-119. Jaren Jackson Jr. made the go-ahead free throws before the Grizzlies' defense came through for the last time to eke out the win. Memphis prevented Houston from a season series sweep when Fred VanVleet's 26-footer went wide right.

Desmond Bane keyed the comeback with nine points and three assists in the fourth quarter. Without Ja Morant, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins consistently went to him on offense. Jackson finished the game with 21 points, four rebounds and four assists. The bench stepped up the combined 28-point and 10-rebound night of Brandon Clarke and Santi Aldama.

Jalen Green led the Rockets with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists. Dillon Brooks and Amen Thompson tallied 43 points, nine rebounds and four assists together. Steven Adams, starting for newly-named All-Star Alperen Sengun, added 11 points, three assists and one steal.

The game featured 14 ties and 13 lead changes, the final one being Jackson's free throw that settled the final score.

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

Houston Rockets player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Amen Thompson 21 7 4 1 4 1 7-15 0-0 7-9 -1 Dillon Brooks 22 2 0 0 0 2 9-17 3-7 1-1 0 Steven Adams 11 10 3 1 0 1 4-9 0-0 3-3 -6 Fred VanVleet 13 1 5 1 1 2 4-12 2-8 3-3 -11 Jalen Green 25 6 5 0 0 2 8-21 5-10 4-5 +10 Tari Eason 13 12 0 0 0 2 6-12 1-3 0-1 -1 Cam Whitmore 5 2 2 1 0 1 2-6 1-3 0-0 +3 Jae'Sean Tate 1 2 1 1 0 1 0-2 0-0 1-2 -6 Jock Landale 8 3 2 1 0 0 2-3 1-1 3-4 +7 Jabari Smith Jr. DNP - - - - - - - - - Jeff Green DNP - - - - - - - - - Alperen Sengun DNP - - - - - - - - - Aaron Holiday DNP - - - - - - - - - Nate Williams DNP - - - - - - - - - Reed Sheppard DNP - - - - - - - - -

Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaren Jackson Jr. 21 4 4 1 0 1 7-15 1-4 6-7 +8 Jaylen Wells 11 3 3 1 1 0 5-7 1-3 0-0 +12 Zach Edey 5 2 2 0 0 2 2-4 0-1 1-2 -2 Luke Kennard 22 1 2 2 0 3 9-15 3-6 1-2 +3 Desmond Bane 24 12 6 0 0 2 11-24 0-2 2-3 +12 Brandon Clarke 13 5 0 3 2 0 6-7 0-0 1-2 +1 Santi Aldama 15 5 1 0 2 0 6-13 3-8 0-0 -6 Jake LaRavia 5 2 0 0 0 1 1-1 1-1 2-2 -2 GG Jackson Jr. 0 0 0 0 1 1 0-5 0-3 0-0 -14 Scotty Pippen Jr. 4 3 5 0 0 1 1-2 0-0 2-2 -7 John Konchar DNP - - - - - - - - - Jay Huff DNP - - - - - - - - - Yuki Kawamura DNP - - - - - - - - -

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies Game Summary

The Houston Rockets hoped to complete a season sweep of the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. A victory by the Rockets would give them a 4-0 shutout of the Grizzlies for the first time in 15 years.

Dillon Brooks, a former Grizzlies enforcer, gave the Rockets an early boost with 10 points. Steven Adams, starting for the injured Alperen Sengun, contributed six points, two rebounds and one assist. Jalen Green's 27-footer at the buzzer gave the visitors a 38-33 lead in the opening quarter.

The Grizzlies relied on a balanced attack to open the game. Without Ja Morant, the starting lineup and Santi Aldama from the bench carried the team in the first quarter.

Amen Thompson started fast in the second quarter. He scored six points and blocked Luke Kennard's jump shot in the first three minutes. Thompson, who celebrated his 22nd birthday on Thursday, finished the period with 10 points, two rebounds and two assists. The Houston Rockets took a 66-56 lead at halftime.

Jaren Jackson Jr., newly-named All-Star reserve, and Desmond Bane combined for 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists. The Memphis Grizzlies' 2-for-13 clip from deep and six turnovers were key reasons they fell behind in the first half.

Expand Tweet

The third quarter was a back-and-forth battle between both teams getting contributions from across the roster. Fred VanVleet scored eight of his 13 points in the period to help the Houston Rockets take a 96-92 lead before the start of the fourth quarter.

Houston had a 115-107 lead after Tari Eason tipped in Dillon Brooks' miss with 6:18 remaining. Memphis responded with a 13-5 blast that Jaren Jackson Jr. capped off with two free throws to drag the Memphis Grizzlies to a 120-119 win.

