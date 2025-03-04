Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 3) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Houston Rockets met the OKC Thunder on Monday, the fourth meeting between the two teams. Houston, which lost 111-96 in the last encounter in mid-December, hoped to get their revenge. The Rockets visited Oklahoma with Fred VanVleet, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Dillon Brooks on the inactive list.

Despite missing key players, the Rockets kept up with the home team. Jalen Green, Cam Whitmore and Reed Sheppard carried the team to a 31-30 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points and two assists in the first quarter to lead the Thunder. The MVP frontrunner's scorching start helped counter Houston's balanced attack.

The second quarter was another seesaw battle. OKC edged Houston 33-31 to take a 63-61 halftime lead. SGA, held to eight points in the quarter, impacted the game with his playmaking. Jalen Williams helped pick the scoring slack with seven points for the hosts.

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Houston Rockets player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jabari Smith Jr. 8 5 0 Cam Whitmore 10 6 1 Jock Landale 6 2 1 Jalen Green 12 6 3 Reed Sheppard 11 0 2 Jeff Green 3 2 0 Jae'Sean Tate 2 2 1 N'Faly Dante 0 3 0 Aaron Holiday 8 0 1 Nate Williams 2 0 0 Amen Thompson - - - - - - - - - - Dillon Brooks - - - - - - - - - - Cody Zeller - - - - - - - - - - Steven Adams -- - - - - - - - - Alperen Sengun - - - - - - - - - - Jack McVeigh - - - - - - - - - -

OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Chet Holmgren 5 2 0 Jalen Williams 7 1 0 Isaiah Hartenstein 4 2 2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 28 1 2 Luguentz Dort 0 0 1 Jaylin Williams 0 2 0 Kenrich Williams 7 6 2 Alex Caruso 0 3 1 Aaron Wiggins 2 4 2 Cason Wallace 10 1 1 Dillon Jones - - - - - - - - - - Ousmane Dieng - - - - - - - - - - Branden Carlsen - - - - - - - - - - Alex Ducas - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

