  Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 3) | 2024-25 NBA season

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 3) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 04, 2025 02:27 GMT
NBA: Emirates NBA Cup-Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score for Mar. 3 game. [photo: Imagn]

The Houston Rockets met the OKC Thunder on Monday, the fourth meeting between the two teams. Houston, which lost 111-96 in the last encounter in mid-December, hoped to get their revenge. The Rockets visited Oklahoma with Fred VanVleet, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Dillon Brooks on the inactive list.

Despite missing key players, the Rockets kept up with the home team. Jalen Green, Cam Whitmore and Reed Sheppard carried the team to a 31-30 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points and two assists in the first quarter to lead the Thunder. The MVP frontrunner's scorching start helped counter Houston's balanced attack.

The second quarter was another seesaw battle. OKC edged Houston 33-31 to take a 63-61 halftime lead. SGA, held to eight points in the quarter, impacted the game with his playmaking. Jalen Williams helped pick the scoring slack with seven points for the hosts.

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Houston Rockets player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jabari Smith Jr.850
Cam Whitmore1061
Jock Landale621
Jalen Green1263
Reed Sheppard1102
Jeff Green320
Jae'Sean Tate221
N'Faly Dante030
Aaron Holiday801
Nate Williams200
Amen Thompson----------
Dillon Brooks----------
Cody Zeller----------
Steven Adams--- -------
Alperen Sengun- - --------
Jack McVeigh- - --------
OKC Thunder player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Chet Holmgren520
Jalen Williams710
Isaiah Hartenstein422
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander2812
Luguentz Dort001
Jaylin Williams020
Kenrich Williams762
Alex Caruso031
Aaron Wiggins242
Cason Wallace1011
Dillon Jones----------
Ousmane Dieng- - --------
Branden Carlsen- - --------
Alex Ducas- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

Edited by Michael Macasero
