Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 3) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Houston Rockets met the OKC Thunder on Monday, the fourth meeting between the two teams. Houston, which lost 111-96 in the last encounter in mid-December, hoped to get their revenge. The Rockets visited Oklahoma with Fred VanVleet, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Dillon Brooks on the inactive list.
Despite missing key players, the Rockets kept up with the home team. Jalen Green, Cam Whitmore and Reed Sheppard carried the team to a 31-30 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points and two assists in the first quarter to lead the Thunder. The MVP frontrunner's scorching start helped counter Houston's balanced attack.
The second quarter was another seesaw battle. OKC edged Houston 33-31 to take a 63-61 halftime lead. SGA, held to eight points in the quarter, impacted the game with his playmaking. Jalen Williams helped pick the scoring slack with seven points for the hosts.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score
Houston Rockets player stats and box score
OKC Thunder player stats and box score
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game
Rockets Fan? Check out the latest Houston Rockets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.