Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score (Oct. 21) | 2025-26 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 22, 2025 00:55 GMT
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
The OKC Thunder and the Houston Rockets opened the 2025-26 NBA season on Tuesday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Tuesday's opening night also included the ring ceremony for the reigning champion Thunder. OKC began its title defense against the retooled Rockets, which finished at No. 2 in the Western Conference behind the Thunder.

OKC started Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, along with Cason Wallace, who was inserted in place of injured star Jalen Williams. Meanwhile, Houston's starting lineup consisted of Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr. and Steven Adams.

Houston Rockets vs. OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Houston Rockets player stats and box score

PLAYERFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%REBASTSTLBLKTOPTS+/-
Jabari Smith Jr.24501333.30002000057
Alperen Sengun3837.52366.72210055202109
Steven Adams020000221004200126
Kevin Durant61154.50202210051001147
Amen Thompson410400502210004101100
Tari Eason1250111000003010131
Reed Sheppard24502450000101116-2
Clint Capela111000000000000025
Josh Okogie111001110022100110005-3
JD DavisonDNP---------------
Dorian Finney-SmithDNP---------------
Jeff GreenDNP---------------
Kevon HarrisDNP---------------
Aaron HolidayDNP---------------
Jae'Sean TateDNP---------------
OKC Thunder player stats and box score

PLAYERFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%REBASTSTLBLKTOPTS+/-
Luguentz Dort2633.303022100220006-7
Chet Holmgren7977.8010441004000218-3
Isaiah Hartenstein0300100006410100
Cason Wallace010010000330000-2
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander25400101250010135-5
Jaylin Williams1520040000011002-6
Aaron Wiggins2366.71250000000015-2
Alex Caruso12501250000110003-7
Brooks Barnhizer000000000000000-2
Chris Youngblood0000000000000000
Ajay Mitchell4944.435601110012010124
Ousmane DiengDNP---------------
Houston Rockets vs. OKC Thunder game summary

The Houston Rockets had a 30-27 lead over the OKC Thunder at the end of the opening quarter. Amen Thompson had 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting for the Rockets, while Chet Holmgren scored 13 points on 5-for-5 shooting for the Thunder.

Houston increased its lead to 10 (57-47) towards the end of the second quarter. However, Ajay Mitchell converted on a four-point play with 0.7 on the clock to cut the Rockets' lead to 57-51 at halftime.

Kevin Durant led Houston in the first half with 14 points and four rebounds. Alperen Sengun added 10 points, five rebounds and five assists. Holmgren had a game-high 18 points on 7-for-8 shooting in the first half for OKC, while Mitchell added 12 points off the bench.

The Thunder will next face the Indiana Pacers on Thursday in a rematch of the 2025 NBA Finals. Meanwhile, the Rockets return to action on Friday against the Detroit Pistons.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

