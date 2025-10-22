Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score (Oct. 21) | 2025-26 NBA season

The OKC Thunder and the Houston Rockets opened the 2025-26 NBA season on Tuesday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Tuesday's opening night also included the ring ceremony for the reigning champion Thunder. OKC began its title defense against the retooled Rockets, which finished at No. 2 in the Western Conference behind the Thunder.

OKC started Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, along with Cason Wallace, who was inserted in place of injured star Jalen Williams. Meanwhile, Houston's starting lineup consisted of Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr. and Steven Adams.

Houston Rockets vs. OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Houston Rockets player stats and box score

PLAYER FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% REB AST STL BLK TO PTS +/- Jabari Smith Jr. 2 4 50 1 3 33.3 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 5 7 Alperen Sengun 3 8 37.5 2 3 66.7 2 2 100 5 5 2 0 2 10 9 Steven Adams 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 2 100 4 2 0 0 1 2 6 Kevin Durant 6 11 54.5 0 2 0 2 2 100 5 1 0 0 1 14 7 Amen Thompson 4 10 40 0 5 0 2 2 100 0 4 1 0 1 10 0 Tari Eason 1 2 50 1 1 100 0 0 0 3 0 1 0 1 3 1 Reed Sheppard 2 4 50 2 4 50 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 6 -2 Clint Capela 1 1 100 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 5 Josh Okogie 1 1 100 1 1 100 2 2 100 1 1 0 0 0 5 -3 JD Davison DNP - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Dorian Finney-Smith DNP - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Jeff Green DNP - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Kevon Harris DNP - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Aaron Holiday DNP - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Jae'Sean Tate DNP - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

OKC Thunder player stats and box score

PLAYER FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% REB AST STL BLK TO PTS +/- Luguent z Dor t 2 6 33.3 0 3 0 2 2 100 2 2 0 0 0 6 -7 Chet Holmgren 7 9 77.8 0 1 0 4 4 100 4 0 0 0 2 18 -3 Isaiah Hartenstein 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 6 4 1 0 1 0 0 Cason Wallace 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 3 0 0 0 0 -2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2 5 40 0 1 0 1 2 50 0 1 0 1 3 5 -5 Jaylin Williams 1 5 20 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 -6 Aaron Wiggins 2 3 66.7 1 2 50 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 -2 Alex Caruso 1 2 50 1 2 50 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 3 -7 Brooks Barnhizer 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -2 Chris Youngblood 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ajay Mitchell 4 9 44.4 3 5 60 1 1 100 1 2 0 1 0 12 4 Ousmane Dieng DNP - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Houston Rockets vs. OKC Thunder game summary

The Houston Rockets had a 30-27 lead over the OKC Thunder at the end of the opening quarter. Amen Thompson had 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting for the Rockets, while Chet Holmgren scored 13 points on 5-for-5 shooting for the Thunder.

Houston increased its lead to 10 (57-47) towards the end of the second quarter. However, Ajay Mitchell converted on a four-point play with 0.7 on the clock to cut the Rockets' lead to 57-51 at halftime.

Kevin Durant led Houston in the first half with 14 points and four rebounds. Alperen Sengun added 10 points, five rebounds and five assists. Holmgren had a game-high 18 points on 7-for-8 shooting in the first half for OKC, while Mitchell added 12 points off the bench.

The Thunder will next face the Indiana Pacers on Thursday in a rematch of the 2025 NBA Finals. Meanwhile, the Rockets return to action on Friday against the Detroit Pistons.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

