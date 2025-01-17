  • home icon
  • Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings Player Stats and Box Score (Jan. 16) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jan 17, 2025 05:46 GMT
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings player stats and box score for Jan. 16 game. [photo: Imagn]

The Sacramento Kings held off the Houston Rockets for a thrilling 132-127 win on Thursday. DeMar DeRozan scored 14 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, while De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk made crucial free throws late. Sacramento survived the disqualification of Domantas Sabonis due to fouls for their eighth win in nine games.

Jalen Green desperately tried to win the game for the Rockets. He had nine points and four assists in the fourth quarter but missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds remaining. The loss snapped Houston's four-game winning run.

Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings player stats and box score

Houston Rockets player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jeff Green10320004-61-31-1-4
Amen Thompson201052138-120-04-4-6
Dillon Brooks12342035-142-80-00
Alperen Sengun211034108-151-24-7-21
Jalen Green285401410-204-84-5-1
Tari Eason16401006-101-43-5+3
Cam Whitmore9330124-91-30-0+4
Steven Adams5520202-20-01-2+16
Aaron Holiday6311022-52-50-0-4
Jabari Smith Jr.DNP---------
Jae'Sean TateDNP----------
Nate WilliamsDNP- --------
Reed SheppardDNP- --------

Sacramento Kings player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Domantas Sabonis201470138-131-13-4+16
DeMar DeRozan315400212-232-45-5+10
Keegan Murray181120017-103-61-1-3
De'Aaron Fox19374136-172-45-5+1
Malik Monk283910210-192-66-7+8
Trey Lyles5520012-81-60-0-8
Kevin Huerter5110002-41-30-0-1
Devin Carter0100100-10-00-0-7
Keon Ellis6100002-32-30-0+3
Jae CrowderDNP---------
Doug McDermottDNP---------
Alex LenDNP- --------
Isaac JonesDNP- --------
ColbyJonesDNP- --------

Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings Game Summary

The Houston Rockets got another shot at the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. Houston, which lost 120-111 in the first meeting in early December, looked for revenge in the rematch.

The first quarter was a defensive battle in the first nine minutes before the offense picked up for both teams. Jalen Green carried the Rockets in the early going with 10 points, while Jeff Green, a surprising starter, added five.

Keegan Murray starred for the Kings in the opening quarter. He had eight points, two rebounds and one assist. Keon Ellis came off the bench to add six points to help give the hosts a 26-25 lead.

Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan and De'Aaron Fox found their groove in the second quarter to help push Sacramento's advantage to 61-52 at halftime. Malik Monk also stepped up to give his teammates a lift.

Green failed to score in the second period, but the Alperen Sengun kept the Rockets within striking distance. Cam Whitmore punched his weight with seven points, four assists and two rebounds.

The Rockets bounced back in the third quarter, outscoring the Kings 90-85. Jalen Green had nine points in the period, while Amen Thompson added six points with two assists. Sacramento’s turnovers helped give Houston momentum heading into the fourth frame.

The Kings trailed 98-96 with eight minutes left before uncorking an 18-6 run to force the Rockets to a timeout. Houston promptly responded with a run of its own to cut the lead to 115-114 with a little over two minutes remaining. From there, it was a seesaw battle despite DeMar DeRozan scattering 14 fourth-quarter points for the Kings.

Jalen Green kept the Rockets in the game with timely shots, but De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk made crucial free throws late. Sacramento held on for a pulsating 132-127 win.

