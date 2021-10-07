"How are you 17?" - LeBron James puts up emotional post about son Bronny James, we look at Bronny's journey so far and what's to come

LA Lakers and NBA star LeBron James took a moment away from the basketball world today to give some recognition to his son. It's the 17th birthday of his son Lebron James Jr. aka "Bronny", and the King went to social media to celebrate the big day.

"What In the hell is going on. How are you 17?? 🥺🥺🥺. My baby boy! Ight enough of soft 💩💩. 🤣🤣. Proud of you Young 🤴🏾. Watching you grow into the young man you are today makes me so happy and proud! Love you kid! Keep going up above and beyond! I’m right here guiding and watching!" read LeBron's Instagram post.

It's no secret that LeBron James has been one of the biggest stars that the NBA has ever seen. Throughout his 18-year career in the league, LeBron has raised a family of his own and now looks to be showing some emotion when it comes to being a proud father.

Since LeBron James has been in the NBA, Bronny James has also started to generate some hype in the basketball world just like his father once did.

What's next for LeBron James and Bronny ahead of new NBA season?

LeBron 'Bronny' James Jr. is entering an important year at Sierra Canyon High School

Bronny James now finds himself playing at Sierra Canyon High School in Southern California. He's a 6'3" combo guard who is considered one of the top recruits in the country when it comes to the high school ranks. Bronny is currently listed as the 49th overall prospect in the 2023 class when it comes to ESPN's prestigious rankings.

It will continue to be a big year for Bronny, as he could get some serious buzz when it comes to earning a scholarship with a big-time college basketball program. That is, of course, if Bronny decides to go the college route, as many young prospects have also started to look at other routes to develop their game such as the G-League Ignite.

As the talented prospect celebrates his birthday, he is also preparing himself for a big upcoming year in high school. It's been announced that Bronny and his Sierra Canyon team will take part in the Thanksgiving Hoopfest in Dallas, Texas.

The event has continued to grow in popularity over the years and has featured a number of talented players who have gone on to play in the NBA such as Trae Young, Julius Randle, Marcus Smart, Cade Cunningham, and more.

Many of the top high school recruits will be playing in the event, which will give Bronny James a great opportunity to play against some of the best.

Also Read

For now, Bronny and LeBron James will celebrate how far he's come and look forward to the future on and off the court.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee