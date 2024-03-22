How are All-NBA teams selected? Selection process and other details explored

Being selected for All-NBA teams is something that most stars aspire to achieve. Other than the fact that it's evidence of how good someone played in a season, it helps stars ask for more in return when negotiating their potential future contracts. In this article, we'll take a look at how the voting system for the All-NBA teams works.

The All-NBA team is finalized after an 82-game regular season is over. According to sources, a global group of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters get a chance to vote for the players they think deserve an All-NBA nod.

Each of the voters gets a chance to pick five players (two guards, two forwards and one center). The point system varies, depending on which team the player gets voted into.

Each player with a First Team vote gets five points. A Second Team player gets three points, while any Third Team player gets one. Additionally, there are instances where players receive votes at multiple positions. This can happen for players who are flexible in playing more than one position in a season.

For these kinds of situations, the players will be placed in the position where they generated the most votes.

The NBA also has a new policy for players to qualify for the All-NBA team. Players are now required to appear in at least 65 games to be eligible for any end-of-season award. Not only does the league require them to play a specific number of games for the awards, but players should also log in a minimum of 20 minutes in a game.

This new rule was implemented before the start of the 2023-24 NBA season. In the past few seasons, players have been sitting out even when they're not injured, which has affected the league's viewership.

Who has been selected for the most All-NBA teams?

There has been a pool of legendary players in the history of basketball. All of them have left a mark, but only a few have had the most selections in the All-NBA teams.

The player who has had the most All-NBA selections is none other than LeBron James. In total, he's had 19 All-NBA selections and could add another after this season.

James has 13 All-NBA First Team selections in his career. He made his first All-NBA selection after his sophomore season as part of the Second Team, which gives him three in total. Lastly, the four-time MVP made three All-NBA Third Team selections in his career.

Given his longevity, it's no surprise that James has the most All-NBA selections. He is still effective and could finish his career with more than 20 All-NBA selections.

