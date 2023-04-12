How did Atlanta Hawks' Twitter troll Miami Heat after their win?

The Atlanta Hawks traveled to Miami on Tuesday to take on the Heat and beat them 116-105 in the play-in tournament to secure the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks will face the Boston Celtics in the first round. After Atlanta’s win, the Hawks' social media team posted a few memes at Miami's expense.

Last season, Heat Twitter posted a Spongebob meme with the quote “Wanna see me beat the Hawks? Wanna see me do it again?”. This came following a back-to-back win against the Hawks in mid-January 2022. Miami beat Atlanta 115-91 in the first game and then beat the Hawks again 124-118.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following the play-in game on Tuesday, the Hawks quote tweeted the old tweet and added their own Spongebob meme with the caption “AnD aGaIn?”

Atlanta’s social media team was not done. The Hawks also threw some shade at Miami’s baseball team by making fun of the quiet crowd in the arena. The tweet from the Hawks account said, “Sounds like a Marlins game in there” referencing the Heat’s arena and subdued crowd.

Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks sounds like a Marlins game in there 🤫 sounds like a Marlins game in there 🤫

The Miami Marlins consistently rank near the bottom or last in fan attendance in Major League Baseball. Their stadium is known for its quiet and sparse crowds during the season. Heat fans also have a reputation for arriving late to home games.

In the 2022 playoffs, Miami eliminated Atlanta in the first round. It won the series in five games. The Heat also won the season series 3-1 this year. Miami won seven straight games at home against Atlanta before Tuesday’s play-in game. It also beat Atlanta in 11 of its previous 12 games.

Who stood out in the game?

Trae Young led the Hawks with 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Center Clint Capela dominated the glass with 21 rebounds. Atlanta outrebounded Miami 63-39.

Miami’s Kyle Lowry led all scorers with 33 points on 11-of-16 shooting. He also went 6-of-9 from beyond the arc. Jimmy Butler struggled to 21 points on 6-of-19 shooting.

The Heat will get another shot at making the playoffs on Friday when they face the winner of Wednesday night's No. 9 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 10 Chicago Bulls play-in game.

Poll : 0 votes