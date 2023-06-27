How big is Kobe Bryant's mansion? Finding out more

Kobe Bryant's LA mansion was bought by Jeffrey Feinberg for $44 million in 2021. The massive estate is a 54,885 sq.ft compound complete with several amenities that certainly hike up the price.

The mansion has a three-hole putting green and a custom Kobe Bryant half-basketball court. Additionally, the estate also comes with a pool and a spa.

The overall size of the mansion is only bolstered by the amount of land it takes. With over 1.2 acres of space, the house features seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms along with some premium amenities.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The plot in Brentwood was developed by local developer Ramtin Ray Nosrati of Huntington Estate Properties. Needless to say, the project satisfies the dreams of almost every sports fan.

Feinburg even went on record to say that the custom features and the memorabilia of other NBA superstars as well as Bryant was a selling point for him. Considering the massive amount he paid for the property, there certainly had to be more to it than just the location.

To further boost the overall value of the house, the place also overlooks the Getty Museum. In a swanky side feature, there is also a driveway that leads to the basement.

Kobe Bryant's legacy as a basketball player

Kobe Bryant is hailed as one of the most influential players of all time. Known for his relentless pursuit of excellence both on and off the court, Bryant inspired a generation with his distinctive style of play.

Throughout his 20-year NBA career, he cemented his status as a formidable offensive force.

Pairing his approach to basketball as a student of the game with his unyielding desire to win, Bryant was destined to be a champion. After winning three titles with the LA Lakers early in his career, Kobe added two more to his name to solidify his place in NBA history.

Bryant's career came to a theatrical finish as he dropped 60 points in his final game. To add more value to this memory, he also delivered the win to his team to close out the season on a high.

Bryant continued to grow as an individual even beyond his career on the court. Bryant engaged in several projects and even won himself an Academy Award for his short film "Dear Basketball" in 2018.

Kobe unfortunately lost his life in a helicopter accident in 2020 along with his daughter Gigi. The heartbreaking moment goes down as one of the saddest days in basketball. However, it is safe to say that Kobe Bryant's legacy lives on.

Poll : 0 votes