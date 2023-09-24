How can a 4-team deal land Damian Lillard on Heat? Exploring elements of most-awaited trade for NBA 2023-24 season

The Portland Trail Blazers have started becoming more active in trade talks for Damian Lillard, as the start of training camp is fast approaching on Oct. 3. He's made his intentions clear that he wants out of Portland and has named the Miami Heat as his preferred destination.

So far, any offers made by the Heat have been turned down, and talks between the two teams have stalled. Thus, teams have recently expressed interest in getting involved as facilitators on a multi-team deal that would benefit all sides. On Saturday, a report surfaced about what this multi-team trade could look like.

"I wanna make it clear that this is not reporting from us," Greg Sylvander said during the "Five on the Floor" podcast, via Heat Nation. "This is just really basic. I’m gonna go as far to call it speculative framework of what a deal could look like between these four teams. But I will say that we’ve all heard in some way, shape or form that these are the types of teams that are involved in this conversation.

"It would end up with a four-team deal like Miami (getting Damian Lillard, Buddy Hield), Portland (acquiring Deandre Ayton, Kyle Lowry and Jaime Jaquez Jr.), Phoenix (landing Jusuf Nurkic, T.J. McConnell and Caleb Martin) and Indiana (getting Tyler Herro), which I think is an interesting mix here,"

There is no confirmation from any side that the Suns and Pacers are among the main candidates to enter trade talks with Miami and Portland. But, teams have already shown interest in getting involved in a Lillard trade.

Damian Lillard not willing to play for other team than Miami Heat

Damian Lillard remains adamant in his stance that he wants to leave the Blazers and play only for the Heat. Lillard can go as far as asking for a trade to Miami if Portland agrees to trade him anywhere else.

"If Damian Lillard is traded to a team other than Miami, he is expected to ask to be traded to the Heat," Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald recently tweeted, via Essentially Sports.

"I'm not going to speak on the Blazers. It's lot of love and respect, but I won't speak on the Blazers. I can say that there was (a trade request to the Heat), and I would just prefer not to speak on the Trail Blazers," Lillard said in an interview with Marc J. Spears of Abdscape last month, via CBS Sports, confirming his trade request and intention to leave the franchise.

Damian Lillard has missed the playoffs the last two seasons with the Blazers, and he now wants out so he can challenge for a title. He views the Heat as the perfect destination for his title quest.

Last year, Lillard averaged 32.2 points, 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game, but played just 58 games. The All-Star guard has three more years left on his deal with Portland, worth $152.9 million, and a player option in the summer of 2026, worth $63.2 million.