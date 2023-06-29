How can James Harden sign with LA Clippers? Steve Ballmer-owned team's cap situation explored

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden has been linked with several teams in the upcoming free agency. With The Athletic's Kelly Iko reporting that the LA Clippers may be a potential destination, let's take a look at how likely it is for Steve Ballmer's team to land the guard.

Harden is in a strange situation heading into free agency. While he's under contract with the 76ers, he has a sizeable player-option which he can exercise. However, there has been no update about what the guard wishes to do with that.

Most rumors suggest that the 76ers hope to retain Harden and bring him back for one more season. Meanwhile, other rumors suggest that if the star chooses to walk, the Houston Rockets could emerge as a likely landing spot.

However, Kelly Iko has suggested that the LA Clippers may also be a "dark horse" in the race to land Harden. While talking about Harden's future, he said:

"From James' perspective, there were always a few options. Phoenix was always an option. Another team that I've heard recently that is a dark horse that's kind of watching the situation is the LA Clippers."

Iko mentioned that Harden's chances of going to Phoenix vanished the moment the Bradley Beal trade went through. However, the chances of him landing on the Clippers are equally thin.

With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George taking up roughly 60% of their cap space, the Clippers don't have the money to acquire Harden directly as a free agent. However, should the opportunity of Harden opting in and then being traded arise, LA may have more avenues to negotiate.

James Harden's connection to Houston

The Philadelphia 76ers have committed to bringing James Harden back. However, it seems increasingly likely that the Houston Rockets are looking like the landing spot of choice for Harden.

The Rockets have a sentimental connection with Harden. Although the team and the core is young, there's a lot of potential for growth. With Harden coming in as a superstar mentor, the Rockets could envision a lot of scope for development. With Ime Udoka at the helm of the team, Houston is unlikely to be the same team they were under Stephen Silas.

The Rockets are also in a favorable position to acquire Harden, as they have over $64 million in cap space. Should Harden declare for free agency, Houston should have no trouble acquiring him.

