Rumors have been swirling recently around 76ers superstar guard James Harden, as many believe his time in Philadelphia has come to an end.

Harden, going on 34, could be the subject of a sign-and-trade this off-season and will garner a lot of attention this NBA offseason.

In 79 games with the Sixers, Harden averaged 21.0 points, 10.6 assists, and 6.4 rebounds.

Four Trades for James Harden

#1: Harden goes home to Houston

Houston trades: Alperen Sengun, Jae'Sean Tate, 2024 first-round pick (Brooklyn), 2025 first-round pick

Philadelphia trades: James Harden, De'Anthony Melton

James Harden can return to Houston in this trade, as the 76ers can get Harden's cap off their books.

Houston will look to have a solid 2023 and potential playoff run, while Philadelphia will surely be buyers this offseason to reload for a possible NBA Finals run and 2023. With the talent on the free-agent market, the Sixers could pair another star with their tandem of Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.

#2: Utah goes all in

Utah trades: Talen Horton-Tucker, 2025 first-round pick (Minnesota), 2026 first-round Pick (Minnesota/Cleveland), 2026 first-round pick

Philadelphia trades: James Harden, Charlie Brown Jr. (two-way)

Next up, we see Utah going all in following their trade for John Collins, sending forward Talen Horton-Tucker and three first-round picks to the Sixers in exchange for James Harden.

In Utah, a strong team defensively, Harden could return to his Houston form, and the Jazz will definitely be a team to look out for in the West. Without Harden, Philly could use its new picks for its new star to team with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey for its run in 2023-24.

#3: Harden joins Wemby, Coach Pop

San Antonio trades: Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, 2024 first-round pick (Toronto), 2024 first-round pick (Charlotte), 2025 first-round pick (Chicago)

Philadelphia trades: James Harden, Charlie Brown Jr. (two-way)

Here, San Antonio moves a young duo in Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan, as well as three first-round picks to Philly for James Harden.

San Antonio instantly looks like a top team in the Western Conference, forming a big three of James Harden, Keldon Johnson and generational rookie Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs are also able to control their future only by trading picks from the Raptors, Hornets and Bulls.

The Sixers have a great return with Devin Vasell and Jeremy Sochan, who can both become instant-impact players for a team ready to contend for a championship.

#4: Dallas pairs Harden with Luka

Dallas trades: Reggie Bullock, 2025 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick

Philadelphia Trades: James Harden

In our last trade, the Mavericks make one more run at pairing Luka with another superstar after their last-ditch effort in 2022, trading for Kyrie Irving.

Dallas mortgages nearly the rest of its future on the pairing of James Harden and Luka Dončić, giving up three first-round picks over the next five seasons, as well as veteran guard Reggie Bullock. Philadelphia gets an impactful piece in Reggie Bullock and a haul of picks that it could stash or move in another trade for a third star next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

