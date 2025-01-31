"How you claiming another man's child?": Tristan Thompson leaves fans stumped after claiming he has two daughters

Tristan Thompson has four children from different relationships. While he has been close to the Kardashian family for a long time, he has also developed a close relationship with Rob Kardashian, the brother of the Kardashian sisters.

The recent video shared by Hollywood Unlocked on Friday showed the Cleveland Cavaliers star showing love to Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream.

The video shared on the post showed the Cleveland Cavaliers star sharing a Snapchat video with Dream, telling her that she was also his daughter and so he had two daughters.

"Dream is my oldest daughter and True is my second oldest," Thompson said in the video. "Those are my two girls. I miss you guys so much. I love you guys."

The video of Thompson showing love to Rob and Chyna's daughter left fans stumped:

"How are you claiming another man's child before your own sir?" the stunned fan wrote.

"Dream already has a Daddy. That’s a slap in the face to him. Weird," another said.

"Khloe & rob are the closest so I can see why KHLOE would say such a thing but TT ? Don't you have son?" one fan wrote.

Fans react to Tristan Thompson's Snapchat message. [Credit: IG/@hollywoodunlocked]

However, some fans were happy to see Thompson showing love to Rob's daughter. One fan was confused. She wrote that if Khloe said it, it would make sense, but Tristan Thompson's statement didn't.

One fan liked the gesture from Thompson and called it sweet:

"This is sweet it's too early for yall to be hating more love for a child is always a good thing❤."

"That means he's the godparent. Like a bonus dad, what a blessing," another fan wrote.

Fans react to Tristan Thompson's Snapchat message. [Credit: IG/@hollywoodunlocked]

However, not everyone was supportive, with many calling Thompson out for what they felt was inappropriate, as well as mentioning his son Theo:

"Claiming someone else’s kid & not your OWN is WEIRD 🤚🏽hard stop!," one fan said.

Thompson had a child with an IG model named Maralee Nichols in 2021. After initial denial, the Cavs star accepted having fathered son Theo.

In 2023, Thompson allegedly did not pay child support for his son Theo for over four months. Per Yahoo News, he owed Nichols, Theo's mother, a total of $57,916.

All about Tristan Thompson's four kids

Tristan Thompson in action for the Cleveland Cavaliers during an NBA game. (Credits: IMAGN)

Tristan Thompson has four children from different relationships. He had his first child, a son named Prince Oliver, with social media influencer and former girlfriend Jordan Craig. Thompson broke up with Craig when she was pregnant with Prince.

Thompson and Khloe Kardashian started dating in 2016. They had their first child, daughter True, in April 2018. During her pregnancy, videos and pictures of Thompson allegedly cheating on Kardashian with Jordyn Woods surfaced online. They later broke up in February next year.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, Tristan Thompson and Kardashian got together to raise True. There was news that Thompson and Khloe would finally get back together, but another news about the 2016 NBA champion hit the media.

During the same time, social media fitness model Maralee Nichols made the news after she revealed that she was pregnant with Tristan Thompson's child. Thompson initially denied the paternity, but later, the paternity test confirmed his fatherhood. He had a son, Theo, with Nichols on Dec. 1, 2021.

Thompson barely shares any picture of Theo on his social media. The involvement of the Cavaliers star in Theo's life is still unknown.

Just over six months later, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian revealed they were expecting their second child through surrogacy. In August, the couple welcomed their son Tatum.

