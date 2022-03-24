“How dare you LeBron? It’s about winning, not compiling stats” - Rob Parker believes Laker Nation should be irate at LeBron James’ recent comments on this season

In a recent interview, LA Lakers captain LeBron James made some comments that did not sit well with some people, including sports anchor Rob Parker.

Hearing LeBron say he is having the time of his life right now could have upset a lot of people, given how the Lakers are playing. The purple and gold have failed to find any consistency this season, and are ranked ninth in the West with a 31-41 record.

"I'm literally having the time of my life right now, the game is such a beautiful thing"



LeBron in the last month.



33-9-6 on 53%



But some of y'all swore LeBron just "gave up" on the season.

The four-time champion may have been misconstrued by many, seeing as he said he gets frustrated losing games. But overall, his comments could be seen differently, as TV personality Skip Bayless believes winning the scoring title is all that matters to LeBron.

Parker has weighed in on the topic and is not at all pleased with LeBron's comments. On The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard, the sports journalist said:

"Are you kidding me? If I was a Los Angeles Lakers fan I would be irate. Beautiful? The Lakers are suffering through one of the worst seasons. James Worthy said he can never remember the Lakers being this awful.

"The former Laker who does the post-game has been lost for words all year. He's never seen anything like it. And LeBron calls it beautiful because he's averaging 30 points a game. How dare you LeBron? It's about winning, not compiling stats. Who cares? A beautiful season will mean that the Lakers are leading the Western Conference, and LeBron is averaging five points," Parker said.

Broussard immediately jumped over to LeBron's defense, pointing out that the 18-time All-Star could easily be misunderstood. Playing at this level at age 37 is unreal, and Broussard believes LeBron is just savoring the moment and not reveling in the team's struggles.

LeBron James is the leading scorer in the NBA

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates

The end of the 2021-22 season is drawing closer, with most teams having only ten games left to close the regular season. LeBron leading the scoring this late in the season puts him in a great position to win the scoring title.

LeBron James over the last 9 Games:



56 PTS, 10 REB, 61% FG

23 PTS, 14 REB, 12 AST

50 PTS, 7 REB, 72% FG

31 PTS, 7 REB, 50% FG

30 PTS, 9 REB, 58% FG

19 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST

36 PTS, 9 REB, 57% FG

38 PTS, 10 REB, 55% FG

56 PTS, 10 REB, 61% FG
23 PTS, 14 REB, 12 AST
50 PTS, 7 REB, 72% FG
31 PTS, 7 REB, 50% FG
30 PTS, 9 REB, 58% FG
19 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
36 PTS, 9 REB, 57% FG
38 PTS, 10 REB, 55% FG
38 PTS, 10 REB, 59% FG

After his 38-point triple-double in his last outing against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he became the leading scorer with 30.0 points per game. Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, who was formerly the leading scorer and MVP candidate, is now ranked second with 29.8 points per game.

The Sixers and Lakers will square off tonight, but LeBron will be unavailable to go head-to-head against Embiid. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, LeBron will sit out the game due to the long-time knee soreness.

Winning the scoring title will put LeBron in the record books once again, as he will be the first player to achieve such a feat this late in his career. Surprisingly, it will only be the second scoring title of his 19-year career.

