“It’s not just a 2nd, because that pales by comparison to Jordan’s 10” - Skip Bayless believes winning the scoring title is all that matters to LeBron James at 37

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has had an incredible season so far and is on course to win the scoring title for the second time in his 19-year career. Achieving this at this stage in his career is an incredible feat, but TV personality Skip Bayless has managed to draw comparisons to Michael Jordan's ten scoring titles.

LeBron's approach to the game embodies a pass-first mentality, which could be one of the reasons he has not won more scoring titles in his illustrious career. Nonetheless, there is a chance for him to win it as the season draws to a close.

On the Skip and Shannon: Undisputed show, the panel talked about the 2022 scoring titles as two of the top contenders face off tonight. Bayless said LeBron will win the title because he believes that's all that matters to the 37-year-old.

"It's over, it's a done deal, you can book it. LeBron James is going to win the scoring title, it's on a silver platter. It's perfect for him.

"All that matters to LeBron right now is to win a second scoring title, but it's not just a second because that pales by comparison to [Michael] Jordan's ten. But if you could win a second, at age 37 in year 19, now you got something that you can hang your hat on, " Bayless said.

Skip went on to talk about how LeBron has the license to fire away when the Lakers are down big without any "guilt." He acknowledged LBJ's ability to get hot from deep and drew a comparison with the other two scoring title contenders.

"The point is, he's attempting 7.9 a game. You look at his two rivals, they actually attempt a lot for their size. [Joel] Embiid attempts 3.7 three's a game, which is exactly what Giannis [Antetokounmpo] attempts.

"But it's not even in the ballpark with LeBron's 7.9. So, LeBron has an easier path to scoring because he shoots so many 3's if he gets hot from three."

The Lakers are having a forgettable campaign and will take on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers later tonight. If the losses continue to pile on, they could drop out of the top ten in the West and lose their chance of playoff action this year.

LeBron James is leading the scoring title with a lot fewer free-throw attempts

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers waves to the crowd at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

LeBron is attempting more shots from three, which is said to be one of the reasons he is averaging 30.0 points this season. On the flip side, he is averaging way fewer free-throw attempts compared to the other two contenders for the scoring title.

Giannis and Embiid have gone to the free-throw line about twice the number of times as LeBron. Regardless of how it is viewed, all three players are having incredible runs this season.

Unfortunately for LeBron and the Lakers, his brilliance has not led to as many wins for the Lakers. The purple and gold are currently ranked 9th in the Western Conference standings with a 31-41 record.

