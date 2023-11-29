How did Erik Spoelstra meet estranged wife Nikki? Finding out Heat coach's relationship origins

When it comes to stories about meeting their spouse, Erik Spoelstra might have one of the better stories. His first encounter with his eventual wife had to do with his longtime profession.

As most know, Spoelstra has been part of the Miami Heat organization for over two decades. Along with being part of multiple championship teams, he also crossed paths with the woman he would go on to marry.

Before marrying Spoelstra, Nikki Sapp was a dancer for the Heat before they went on to get married and have three children. However, news recently emerged that the two have decided to jointly file for divorce after seven years of marriage.

Along with being a former NBA dancer, Sapp was also a middle school teacher in her early career. Now, the primary business venture is her podcast. On "The Know With Nikki Spo," she covers a wide range of topics like motherhood and business.

Were Nikki Sapp and Erik Spoelstra together while she worked for the Miami Heat?

While it might have been where they met, Erik Spoelstra and Nikki Sapp did not get together while both were employed by the Miami Heat. At the time, dancing for the team was something she did on the side as she finished up her college degree.

After leaving the Heat, Sapp went on to land a job working for an art gallery in California. Around the same time, she began dating Spoelstra. The two eventually decided to tie the knot in 2016.

It's certainly a one of a kind story but makes sense in Spoelstra's case. He has given his life to the Miami Heat organization, so it's not surprising that it's what led him to his spouse.

Long before he was head coach, Spoelstra got his start as a video coordinator in 1995. From there, he slowly climbed his way up the ranks. In 1997, he was promoted to the title of assistant coach. Spoelstra then took over as head coach for Pat Riely during the 2008-09 season.

Spoelstra led the Heat to back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013. He has over 700 regular season wins and 109 postseason victories.

In the last 16 years, Erik Spoelstra has had the chance to coach some of the greatest talents in the game, the most notable names being LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.