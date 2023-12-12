How did Ernie Johnson start his broadcasting career? Looking at his Hall of Fame TNT tenure.

Ernie Johnson is an American sports broadcaster for Turner Sports (now owned by Warner Bros. Discover). He rose to fame as the host of the Emmy-winning basketball show “Inside the NBA.” He also broadcasts baseball and college basketball for the network. Johnson has become a legend of the industry and a fan favorite among NBA supporters.

His father, Ernie Johnson Sr., was a player for the Boston Braves and a play-by-play announcer for the team after his playing career.

Johnson Jr. was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. However, he grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, when his father moved the family to become the announcer for the Atlanta Braves.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Johnson then majored in journalism at the University of Georgia in Athens. During his collegiate years, he played first base for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Johnson began working in sports broadcasting before even graduating college. His first job was as the sports director at a local radio station in Athens (WAGQ-FM). After one year, Johnson was hired as an anchor on a local news network in Macon, Georgia (WMAZ-TV).

Johnson then took his broadcast career to Spartanburg, South Carolina, in 1981. He eventually worked his way to the major market in Atlanta. He landed a job as a reporter for WSB-TV.

He became the network’s weekend and sports anchor. He worked there for six years, until 1989. That is when Johnson made the switch to Turner Sports, where he has been ever since.

Ernie Johnson at Turner Sports

During his tenure at Turner, he also did some side work. Ernie Johnson was lucky enough to call Atlanta Braves games with his father for SportSouth. The two worked as a duo from 1993 to 1996.

Johnson has hosted the famed “Inside the NBA” since 1990. The show airs as the pregame, halftime, and postgame show for NBA doubleheaders and playoff games on TNT. Johnson also works as a fill-in host on NBA TV at times during the season.

Johnson hosts the show alongside NBA talent and analysts. The crew consists of Charles Barkley, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal.

The show is widely considered one of the best sports television programs of all time. In October 2022, Johnson signed a long-term extension to stay with Turner Sports (now Warner Bros. Discovery) to continue hosting “Inside the NBA.”