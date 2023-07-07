How expensive was Michael Jordan's divorce? Taking a closer look

Michael Jordan is accustomed to having things go his way. As one of the greatest basketball players of all time and a consistent winner with the Chicago Bulls, he has always been in control. However, Jordan had to face a significant financial setback during his divorce from Juanita Vanoy.

In 2002, Michael Jordan and Vanoy decided to end their marriage, citing "Irreconcilable differences." The former couple then engaged in negotiations for a divorce settlement. Jordan, with his immense wealth derived from his successful NBA career, the Jordan brand, and various endorsements and business ventures, found himself having to pay Vanoy a substantial amount of money.

The divorce settlement totaled $168 million, along with a seven-acre mansion in Chicago as part of the agreement. Although Jordan did not have a prenuptial agreement, he did agree to a postnuptial agreement. Nevertheless, he went above and beyond his obligations during the breakup, ensuring that Vanoy received a significant share of their accumulated wealth.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He is now valued at approximately $2.6 billion, courtesy of his brand and business ventures, with that figure likely to rise following his sale of the Charlotte Hornets for roughly $3 billion. The sale of the Hornets represents some excellent business for Jordan, who purchased a majority share in the franchise back in 2010, parting ways with $275 million.

As such, when the next financial evaluation is released, Jordan's worth could reach almost $6 billion. It's evident that the former NBA superstar has rebounded from his divorce settlement with Vanoy and has become one of the most successful athletes-turned-businessmen.

Michael Jordan accused of scheming against Scotty Pippen

During a recent interview on the VladTV YouTube channel, analyst Van Lathan shared his belief that Michael Jordan was orchestrating his son's relationship with Larsa Pippen as a way to get back at his former teammate.

"Michael is like a Bond villain. I think Michael is orchestrating all of this. These are, 'Michael is running the f**king triangle offense on Scottie.' I swear to God, bro, I think Michael is orchestrating all of this.

"I'm like, I wouldn't be surprised if Michael was sitting back with a cigar, like tell Marcus, 'Come in here real quick. You love your dad? Are you a Jordan? I got a mission for you,' and he just slides him a picture of Larsa."

While Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were once the most fearsome duo on an NBA court, their relationship his turned sour throughout their retirement. Both Jordan and Pippen have taken very public shots at each other in recent years, with neither of them appearing ready to back down and resolve their differences.

Now, Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are dating, which will likely put further pressure on the already strained relationship of the two NBA Hall of Fame players. However, some fans will be hoping that their children's relationship could lead to a reconciliation between two of the greatest basketball talents of their generation - although that does appear to be unlikely.

Poll : 0 votes