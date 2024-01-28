"How the f**k do we keep doing this?" - LeBron James & Stephen Curry allegedly caught hyping each other for putting timeless show

LeBron James and Steph Curry have had some of the most legendary hardwood battles of all time. The two NBA legends went at it again in prime time on Saturday night. James' LA Lakers outdueled Curry' Golden State Warriors 145-144 in double overtime.

Curry stood in disbelief as the Lakers pulled out the clutch win and Curry’s full-court heave fell short. Curry and James then dapped each other up. The audio of the exchange was picked up and has circulated online.

The two legends were in as much disbelief as the fans watching the epic clash. They lived up to their legendary hype and they knew it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“How does it keep getting better?” Curry said to James.

Expand Tweet

LeBron James shared a similar feeling. He laughed at the question and also showed his shock.

“I don’t understand, bro. How the f**k do we keep doing this?” James said.

The two laughed and shared hugs. James was in a lighter mood as his team pulled off the win. Curry, meanwhile, let out an audible and angry “Go**amnit” after leaving the hug with James. The Warriors star also ripped his jersey in frustration.

It was the first meeting between the teams this season. They will play three more times in the regular season.

LeBron James outlasts Steph Curry in game for the ages

LeBron James and Steph Curry reminded everyone they are not done yet. The veterans and their teammates traded heavyweight blows in a double-overtime thriller.

Despite playing for 21 years, James is still reaching new heights. He set a career high in rebounds with 20. He completed his ridiculous triple-double with 36 points and 12 assists.

James also hit two clutch free throws with 1.2 seconds left. He made multiple big shots and beautiful dishes operating the offense to keep LA in it until the end.

On the flip side, Curry, who will turn 36 in March and is in his 15th season, was vintage Steph. He hit multiple deep, quick-release triples and showed off his finishing skills time after time. Curry finished with a whopping 46 points on 17-of-35 shooting with nine 3-pointers. He also added seven assists.

The two made highlight play after highlight play, including Curry’s acrobatic layup to tie the game in regulation to send it to overtime. He also drained a 3-pointer in Anthony Davis’ face to take the lead in the second OT.

James was not to be outdone. He made the first points in the second OT and set up D'Angelo Russell for a huge 3-pointer. He also pulled off a tough layup after following his own shot for an athletic putback.

It was yet another chapter in the storied rivalry. The two legends have faced off in multiple playoff games, including four NBA Finals and memorable regular season matchups.

They have played 50 times. Curry leads with series 27-23, including a 17-11 record in the playoffs.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!