"How do you fumble this bad Lakers" - Kyrie Irving rumored to covet LeBron James reunion during 2023 playoffs has NBA fans buzzing

A reunion between Kyrie Irving and LeBron James is what most fans want to see before James decides to hang up his jersey. Interestingly, that almost happened as there have been reports that Irving wanted to play with James once again.

According to sources, Irving was the one who wanted to have a reunion with James. The Dallas Mavericks star played with the four-time champion when they played for the Cleveland Cavaliers from the 2014-15 season until the 2016-17 season.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that the 2016 champion was eager to team up with James during the last free-agency period. Reportedly, the reason Irving was in attendance at Game 6 of the LA Lakers' playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies last season was the star was hoping to persuade the Lakers star.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Upon seeing this report, Lakers fans were in disbelief that the team wasn't able to secure a spot for Irving. They shared their thoughts about it on social media, and here are some of the best.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The report came out as the Lakers play against the Mavs on Wednesday night. However, James won't be paying as he's dealing with a left ankle injury. Irving has been a reliable star for Dallas this season, averaging 25.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists while Luka Doncic is out with a sprained ankle.

You might also be interested in reading this: "They balled without Luka" - Tim Hardaway Jr. & Kyrie Irving scoring 40+ points for Mavericks has NBA fans amped

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James had plans on adding another star for the Cavs

The pairing of Kyrie Irving and LeBron James last played in 2017, when they lost to the Golden State Warriors, who had recruited Kevin Durant before the season. Many fans were hoping to see Irving and James play against the superteam of the Warriors once again, but the star point guard had other plans for his career.

Before he departed from Cleveland, it was reported that the team had a players-only meeting in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The duo talked about the season they had but also shared visions of the potential future for the two of them. Both had plans to trade for Paul George, who was playing for the Indiana Pacers at the time.

George also shared that he had met James after the 2016-17 season. The two met over dinner at the house of King James in Los Angeles and talked about a potential partnership.

However, those who followed the Cavs at that time knew that Irving requested a trade to step away from James' shadow. The two won the championship in 2016 when they mounted an iconic 3-1 comeback.

Also read: Journalist left stunned as Kyrie Irving gifts his personal ‘Club Legacyz’ ball after Mavs-Grizzlies showdown

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!