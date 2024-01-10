Journalist left stunned as Kyrie Irving gifts his personal ‘Club Legacyz’ ball after Mavs-Grizzlies showdown 

During the postgame press conference of the Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies matchup, Kyrie Irving appeared in front of the media with a custom basketball he specially designed in collaboration with the sports memorabilia company, Club Legacyz.

The ball must have piqued the curiosity of the people around but it was journalist Dorothy J. Gentry who asked the Mavs guard about it. Irving elaborated on its significance before surprising Gentry by giving it to her after the interview. Later on, Gentry posted a whole thread about the entire interaction while also taking the time to thank Irving on X, previously known as Twitter.

This gesture is certainly huge, especially after Irving shared what the custom ball meant to him. Here is what Irving said about the ball when he was asked by Gentry.

"It's a basketball I designed," Irving shared before explaining what the different symbols on the ball were. He then continued by saying, "I just want to promote healthy relationships and utilize basketball as a unifier. It's a crazy time that we're in in 2024. I think we need more unity among different races and walks of life. I just thought I'd use basketball as a bridge."

Many athletes leverage their platforms for positive change, and Irving has taken a tangible approach to convey his message. His gesture of giving it to Genty is certainly something that can be seen as heartwarming.

Kyrie Irving referred to the custom basketball as an "art piece"

Before Dorothy J. Gentry even asked about Kyrie Irving's custom basketball, he showed it off to the Dallas Mavericks and they posted a video of it on X. In the video, Irving walked up to the camera carrying a unique-looking basketball. As he approached, he can be heard saying this about the ball.

"I'm just gonna leave this greatness in front of you," Irving said. "You want to take a look at a nice art piece, it's not just a basketball it's an art piece."

Irving then left the ball behind as the camera explored its details, showing the ball's colorful designs and the phrases written on it like "Around the Sun" and "1 Tribe 1 Family" as well as different symbols that represented various religions.

