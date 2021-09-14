How to go shirtless in NBA 2K22?

NBA 2K22 is out with a host of new features and gamers are calling it the best version since NBA 2K17. The game offers a wide range of customizations for your player such as eye color, haircuts, clothes, facial hair, sneakers and also the ability to scan your own face and add it to the game. You can now have your own face and body alongside NBA legends in NBA 2K22 and feel like you belong with an uncanny sense of realism.

However, one major feature that everyone is talking about is the ability to go shirtless in NBA 2K22. You can decide not to wear a shirt at all in the game and there are a handful of tasks to complete before that is possible.

Playing shirtless is a very common practice in street basketball. For players in playgrounds who don't have a uniform or similar jersey, five players play shirtless and five players play with whatever they are wearing to easily distinguish between teammates and rivals. Teams are also never fixed in streetball so if someone wants to change teams, all they have to do is simply take off their jersey or put on one.

NBA 2K recognizes that culture and it gives you an option to roam around shirtless in NBA 2K22 after completion of a few quests.

NBA 2K22: 'Take Your Shirt Off' or 'Don’t Forget Sunscreen'

Shirtless feature in NBA 2K20 [Source: Home of Gamers]

Taking your shirt off isn't as easy in NBA 2K22 as it was in previous versions. It requires gamers to play 2v2 quests in The City or The Neighborhood to unlock this option. You have to establish a five-game win streak five times in a 2v2 game which is quite a lot of hard work if you're not an avid gamer on NBA 2K22. In The City/Neighorhood, you'll find the quest on Deck 15 of Cancha Del Mar and talk to a girl/NPC with a (!) over her head, who gives you the quest called "Don’t Forget Sunscreen".

Win five games in a row five times and you can head over to the 'Clothes' tab in MyPlayer to find the Shirtless option.

Before the latest NBA 2K22 patch dropped, the method to unlock the shirt was to complete a Career City Quest called "Take Your Shirt Off" wherein you had to meet an NPC (Non-Playable Character) called ATM who gives you the task of winning 25 2v2 games in any order to unlock this ability. So this is the older method in case 2K22 sends another update to reintroduce this system.

However, there are a few players who are suggesting that NBA 2K22 has completely removed this feature and you can simply no longer go shirtless in the game after the latest update. However, there are also a few gamers who are saying that the quest still exists on their system and they are able to unlock this option.

In case, NBA 2K22 decides to bring these features and quests back, these are the methods to try out to go shirtless in the game.

