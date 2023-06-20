How Good is Cam Whitmore: Rating Villanova forward's pre-NBA career

Villanova forward Cam Whitmore is widely expected to be a Top 5 pick in Thursday’s NBA draft. At 6-foot-7, 234 pounds, with impressive strength and athleticism, Whitmore is viewed as a player who can make an instant impact in the NBA.

Despite his wide frame, Whitmore has shown some ability to handle the ball when given space, however, his handles are perhaps limited. The 18-year-old also has elite speed for his size and often blows by defenders to get to the basket for strong finishes. In addition, he is an energetic, versatile defender who can rebound and finish in transition.

As for his shooting touch, Whitmore was able to provide solid floor spacing at 34.3% from 3-point range at Villanova. However, he shot just 70.3% at the free-throw line, which is a possible area of improvement for him.

Another area where Whitmore could improve is in the playmaking department. This comes as he often struggles to find the open man.

Cam Whitmore’s two-way play has earned him comparisons to many notable past and present forwards. These include Jerry Stackhouse, Caron Butler, OG Anunoby, Jaylen Brown and Jae Crowder.

Overall, Whitmore should be a relatively safe pick. He is currently projected to be drafted No. 4 by the Houston Rockets or No. 5 by the Detroit Pistons by most major publications.

In his latest mock draft, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony said that many sources around the NBA see Detroit as the most likely landing spot for Whitmore:

“Whitmore is getting looks at No. 4 with Houston, but many around the league believe Detroit is a natural landing spot for him considering the Pistons' roster and the significant upside he offers,” Givony said.

However, he added that Whitmore has been working out for various teams who will be drafting in the Top 10:

“Whitmore is working out for teams across the top 10 -- including Portland, Houston, Detroit, Orlando, Indiana and Utah -- and making a strong impression with his shooting and explosiveness,” he said.

Cam Whitmore averaged 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 3-pointers per game on 47.8% shooting over 26 games at Villanova.

Cam Whitmore on his fit with the Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets guards Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

The Detroit Pistons appear to be the most likely landing spot for Cam Whitmore. However, Whitmore still likes his fit with the Houston Rockets. During one of his pre-draft interviews, Whitmore spoke about how well he could fit alongside Houston’s offensive-minded young backcourt of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.:

“They’re athletic type of guards who can score offensively and get guys involved, guards who can rotate one through five,” Whitmore said.

“I think it’s a great fit with the athletic type of young guys who can get the job done.”

Houston finished just 29th in team defensive rating (118.6) this past season. So, Whitmore could help the Rockets take a massive leap defensively. However, it remains to be seen if Houston will make the semi-surprising pick by taking Whitmore at No. 4 on Thursday night.

