How do I vote for 2024 NBA All-Star? Explaining fan voting and result calculation

The voting for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis starts on Tuesday, Dec. 19, and will last until Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Fans, media and players can vote for starters and reserves who will travel to the All-Star Game on Feb. 18, 2024.

Fan voting will count for 50 percent, while players and media votes will count for 25 percent each. Fans can vote daily through the official NBA app via their NBA ID. They can pick from the Eastern and Western Conference, but their selection must include two guards, two forwards and one center.

Fans can also vote via the league's website (NBA.com) through the official voting page. In both cases, they have to use their NBA ID.

There will be six days during those 30 days that fan votes for the 2024 NBA All-Star will count three times. These dates are Dec. 25, Jan. 1, 5, 12, 15 and 19.

Once the voting process is over, results will be calculated separately for all three groups: fan votes, media votes and players votes. Once this happens, the voting percentage for each group (50 percent for fans, 25 percent each for media and players) will determine the final score and the players that will play in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

If two or more players have the same overall score after all three groups' calculations, fan votes will act as the tiebreaker.

The NBA will offer an update on the voting process on Jan. 4, 11 and 18. One week later and five days after the voting for the 2024 NBA All-Star is closed, the league will name the starters for the major event (Jan. 25). The reserves will be announced one week after that, on Feb. 1.

When does the 2024 NBA All-Star Game take place?

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will take place two months from now, on Sunday, Feb. 18, and will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It will be the first time in 39 years that Indianapolis will host the event. The last time it happened there was back in 1985.

This year's edition will see the NBA return to its traditional format, so the East will battle the West. The league has also decided to return to the traditional scoring system, while the game will last 48 minutes as per a regular game.