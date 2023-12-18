LA Clippers vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 18, 2023

The LA Clippers vs Indiana Pacers is one of 11 games on the NBA schedule for Monday night. It's the first matchup of the season between the two teams and the first once since Dec. 31 last year. Let's look at the preview for the LA Clippers vs Indiana Pacers, including the prediction and betting tips for Dec. 18, 2023.

The Clippers are looking to extend their winning streak to eight games, while the Pacers are trying to end a three-game losing skid. Kawhi Leonard and company have finally hit their stride and are slowly climbing up the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Pacers have struggled since losing to the LA Lakers in the NBA In-Season Tournament Final. Monday's game is also the 97th regular-season meeting between the Clippers and the Pacers, with Indiana ahead of the all-time head-to-head matchup 58-38.

LA Clippers vs Indiana Pacers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The LA Clippers vs Indiana Pacers is scheduled for Monday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game begins at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports Indiana.

Moneyline: Clippers (-139) vs Pacers (+118)

Spread: Clippers -1.5 (-111) vs Pacers +1.5 (-111)

Total (O/U): Clippers -105 (o238.5) vs Pacers -116 (u238.5)

LA Clippers vs Indiana Pacers preview

The LA Clippers have the current longest winning streak in the NBA at seven games. The Clippers are sixth in the Western Conference standings and are just 4.5 games behind the top spot. They defeated the New York Knicks in their last game.

On the other hand, the Indiana Pacers have fallen to seventh in the Eastern Conference standings following a three-game losing skid. The Pacers have three of their next four games at home, so they have a chance to get their act together.

LA Clippers vs Indiana Pacers predicted lineups

The LA Clippers have four players on their injury report, but their regular starters are expected to play. Head coach Ty Lue is expected to use a starting lineup of Terance Mann, James Harden, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers have listed Tyrese Haliburton as questionable. If Haliburton can't play on Monday, head coach Rick Carlisle will likely use a starting five consisting of T.J. McConnell, Bruce Brown Jr., Buddy Hield, Obi Toppin and Myles Turner.

LA Clippers vs Indiana Pacers betting tips

Kawhi Leonard is favored to go under 28.5 points for Monday's game. Leonard is averaging 24.0 points per game this season, but has scored 29 or more points in four of his last five games.

Paul George has an over/under of 22.5 points against his former team, which is slightly lower than his current average of 22.7 points per game. George is favored to go over despite scoring 23 or more points in just two of his last five contests.

Ivica Zubac is favored to go over 9.5 rebounds, which is lower than his average of 9.0 rebounds per game this season. Zubac has grabbed double-digit rebounds in just two of his last five games.

LA Clippers vs Indiana Pacers prediction

The LA Clippers are just slightly favored to get the win against the Indiana Pacers despite being the hottest team in the NBA. The moneyline is likely changing once Tyrese Haliburton's status for the game gets clearer.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Clippers are going to win and cover the spread. It should be noted that the total has gone under in 13 of the last 20 games for the Clippers, while the total has gone over in 14 of the last 20 games for the Pacers.

