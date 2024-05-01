"How do you do it": Michael Porter Jr. continues his "Curious Mike" ways by poking Full Send crew for Donald Trump interview details

Michael Porter Jr. is in the middle of another playoff run with the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

Porter Jr. used his hot shooting to eliminate LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, but he is still managing his other interests.

Porter Jr. is developing a new moniker off the floor as “Curious Mike” as he continues his podcast ventures and investigates worlds outside of basketball. Just earlier this month, he went viral for bringing content creator Lana Rhoades on his podcast.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Recently Michael Porter Jr. continued his curious quest as a guest on the 'Full Send Podcast'. He had a few questions for the hosts despite being the guest.

The 'Full Send' crew famously had Donald Trump on for an interview. They also had Elon Musk once. Porter Jr. wanted to know how they landed such famous guests.

“How do you guys get these people on your podcast?” Porter Jr. asked. “What is the process in reaching out to these people?”

Expand Tweet

Porter Jr. was impressed by the big interviews and names the show has landed. The 'Full Send' crew said they landed Trump because of their connections to UFC CEO Dana White.

The podcast does a lot of content for the UFC and is good friends with White. The UFC owner has strong ties to Trump and the Republican party.

Later in the interview, the 'Full Send' crew asked Porter Jr. about his curiosity regarding the former president and current candidate for re-election. Porter Jr. denied having any knowledge of politics or support for Trump. Porter Jr. acted unsure who was going to be running in the upcoming election.

“I don’t follow politics. What is it going to be, him and Biden?” Porter Jr. said.

Porter Jr. will continue his curiosity quest with his podcast “Curious Mike”. His show has 47 thousand subscribers on YouTube. He has not posted a video since the playoffs have started.

Michael Porter Jr. focused on basketball despite family drama

Michael Porter Jr. has a lot on his plate. He is juggling the stress of playoff basketball while dealing with family distractions off the court.

Porter Jr. 's younger brother, Jontay Porter, was recently banned for life from the NBA after being caught placing wagers on himself and his Toronto Raptors in games he played in. His other brother Coban was sentenced to six years in jail for his involvement in a fatal DUI crash in Denver.

Porter Jr. has asserted that his family struggles will not affect his basketball. He is focused on his team and chasing another championship.

"Some bad and some sad stuff happened to a couple of my brothers," Porter Jr. said. "But I've got 15, 16 more brothers in here so I knew I had to be here for them and come in here and do my job and try to do it at a high level."

Michael Porter Jr. has delivered on his promise. He averaged 22.8 points per game including 26 in the closeout game of the Nuggets first-round series against the Lakers.