"How does he keep getting jobs"- NBA fans are puzzled after report that Doc Rivers is one of the finalists for the Suns' coaching position

By Tristan Rawcliffe
Modified May 24, 2023 03:59 GMT
Dallas Mavericks v Philadelphia 76ers
Former Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers

Following the Philadelphia 76ers' Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, Doc Rivers was fired as the head coach. This marked the third consecutive second-round exit for the Sixers under Rivers' leadership. Many fans believed that this might signal the end of his career as an NBA head coach. However, according to a recent report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Rivers is now one of the finalists for the Phoenix Suns' coaching vacancy.

“Sources: The Phoenix Suns have narrowed their head coaching search to five finalists: Nick Nurse, Frank Vogel, Doc Rivers, Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez and Suns assistant Kevin Young,” Charania reported.
Sources: The Phoenix Suns have narrowed their head coaching search to five finalists: Nick Nurse, Frank Vogel, Doc Rivers, Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez and Suns assistant Kevin Young. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Doc Rivers is a finalist for the Suns job, per @ShamsCharania https://t.co/DlljE47Ve5

The Suns fired Monty Williams following their Game 6 Western Conference semifinals loss to the Denver Nuggets. The loss marked the Suns’ second straight second-round exit. Naturally, most assumed that Phoenix would target a coach who has experienced a high level of playoff success in recent years. So, when the news broke that Rivers is one of the Suns’ coaching finalists, many fans expressed their disbelief:

“How does he keep getting jobs,” one fan said.
@TheNBACentral @ShamsCharania How does he keep getting jobs
“So you fire Monty just to hire Doc … that makes no sense at all,” another fan said.
@TheNBACentral @ShamsCharania So u fire Monty just to hire doc….that makes no sense at all
“He’s gonna work for every NBA team by the time he retires,” another said.
@TheNBACentral @ShamsCharania He gone work for every nba team by the time he retire

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Rivers being named one of the Suns’ coaching finalists:

@TheNBACentral @ShamsCharania Suns fans learning about this https://t.co/3ESE3qn46H
@TheNBACentral @ShamsCharania Honestly don’t see why they’d go from Monty to doc
@TheNBACentral @ShamsCharania Kevin Durant went from Kerr to Nash to Doc lmfao
@TheNBACentral @ShamsCharania Thought this was a ballsack sports post no way 😭😭😭😭
@TheNBACentral @ShamsCharania Why do teams keep hiring this guy?
@TheNBACentral @ShamsCharania Suns fans when they heard Doc Rivers name…https://t.co/vlTv8iEGmk
@TheNBACentral @ShamsCharania Haven’t the Suns suffered enough?
@TheNBACentral @ShamsCharania He's won a chip and has been a great coach, but I don't want him coaching my team
@TheNBACentral @ShamsCharania Suns fans: https://t.co/ZAVbuvIto4
@TheNBACentral @ShamsCharania How this man still getting jobs?? https://t.co/Dqs7QEuYKd
@TheNBACentral @ShamsCharania Kevin Durant opening twitter seeing Doc rivers is his head coach: https://t.co/9mOkpBtYx1
@TheNBACentral @ShamsCharania WE ARE COOKED. 💔💔💔 https://t.co/JL6M3a4bWp
@TheNBACentral @ShamsCharania KD after the FO tells him that Doc Rivers in his new coach https://t.co/ENuiilt3Nc
@TheNBACentral @ShamsCharania Nooooooooooooo https://t.co/3lbEZWyEgX

What is Doc Rivers’ career coaching record?

Former Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers
Former Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers

Doc Rivers has been an NBA head coach for 24 seasons with the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers. He has a career regular season coaching record of 1097-763 (.590). His playoff coaching record is 111-104 (.516).

Rivers has won one NBA title in 24 seasons, however, that came back in 2008 with the Celtics. In addition, Rivers has not made an NBA Finals appearance since 2010 (Boston).

The 15 Greatest Coaches in NBA History! #NBA75 https://t.co/4f9SGm0iCG

Despite his recent playoff struggles, Rivers was still named one of the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history during the league’s 75th anniversary season. The list was voted on by 43 current and former NBA head coaches.

