“How Kyrie not top 75?” - Marcus Morris expresses disbelief at former teammate Kyrie Irving’s NBA 75th Anniversary team snub

LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris believes his former Boston Celtics teammate Kyrie Irving deserves to be on the NBA's 75th Anniversary team.

Irving was among the few stars who had a legitimate shot at being included in the Top 75 list. He is a seven-time All-Star and an NBA champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he played an important role alongside LeBron James.

The Brooklyn Nets star is considered a top-ten talent in the league and could be a match-winner on his day. His former teammate Marcus Morris will know better than anyone else how the point guard can impact a game with his skillset.

"How Kyrie not top 75? Y’all tripin," tweeted Marcus Morris.

Irving has averaged 22.9 points and 5.7 assists per game throughout his career, shooting at a 46/39/88 clip. He is also among the nine NBA players to have a 50/40/90 season. The 29-year-old has a solid resume except for his lack of All-NBA selections.

Many believe Damian Lillard's selection over Kyrie Irving was unjustified as the Portland Trail Blazers star is yet to win a championship. Some NBA fans also believe Irving is more skilled than Lillard.

However, Irving's off-the-court personality has often been criticized. This has led to speculation that it could be a reason behind his omission from the NBA's 75th Anniversary team.

Rumors suggest Kyrie Irving was included in the NBA 75 list

Rumors suggest the NBA had included Kyrie Irving in the NBA 75 list back in October. They had uploaded a highlight reel for the Brooklyn Nets guard as a tribute, but the video was later taken off their official website. The league is yet to offer an explanation for the deletion of the video, and Irving has not spoken about his snub.

Several players like Marcus Morris have come out in support of the former Boston Celtics guard. Andre Iguodala even claimed that Irving is one of the top 20 players in the league.

andre @andre So y’all saying @KyrieIrving ain’t top 75? I agree… he top 20 at least… So y’all saying @KyrieIrving ain’t top 75? I agree… he top 20 at least…

Kyrie Irving will be eager to prove his doubters wrong this year. He made a late-season debut after being suspended for his anti-vaccination stance but has been solid for the Nets since his return. Irving is still ineligible to play any home games due to his unvaccinated status, which has hurt the New York-based franchise.

Irving is a crucial part of the Brooklyn Nets' plans moving forward, especially with James Harden's trade to the Philadelphia 76ers mid-season. It will be interesting to see how Brooklyn copes with his part-time availability come playoff time.

