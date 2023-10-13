“How about a little kiss first?”: When rookie LeBron James couldn’t stop flirting with pop star Ashanti 

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James had an impressive rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers back in the 2003-04 season. While he showed fans what he could do on the court, he also showcased his flirting skills when he paired up with singer-songwriter Ashanti during an awards show.

Twenty years ago, James tried his best to shoot his shot when presenting an award with the famed singer at the 2003 MTV Music Video Awards. It was obvious that the young star had a crush on Ashanti at the time and made the most out of his time with her.

"Hold on, hold on, everybody be quiet. Stop the press." James said. "You know, I might not ever get a time like this, so I had a few things in my mind.

"First of all, you look sexy in this all pink, everybody knows that. Maybe I wanna rock with you some day. At last, how about I send something out for you to come to my first home game?"

Ashanti seemed like she just wanted to present the award, but the King suggested that he get a kiss from her first.

"I was thinking, maybe we could play a little bit of one-on-one too... Since I'm on a good page right now, how bout I get a little kiss first?"

At first, Ashanti was hesitant and just wanted to finish presenting the award. But James wasn't going to let that moment slide and told the artist that he wouldn't give her the card unless he got a kiss. In the end, the eventual four-time champion got his wishes and received a kiss on the cheek.

Shaquille O'Neal hints at LeBron James' plans with the scoring record

Last season was huge for LeBron James. He broke the scoring record that was previously held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and became the new all-time scoring leader of the NBA. Many thought that Kareem's scoring record wouldn't be touched by anyone, but James proved that it could be done.

Now, the 19-time All-Star has 38,652 points under his belt but could add to it this season. His former teammate, Shaquille O'Neal, thinks LeBron will bring the scoring record to a legendary feat that almost no one could reach in the decades to come.

"He wants to take it to where the record will never be broken for the next 60-70 years." O'Neal said.

The current Lakers superstar has a chance to reach the 40,000-point threshold soon. By doing so, he'll be the first player to score at least 40,000, which could prove to be an impossible feat for future players to come.

