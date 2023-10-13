“Supporting Deshaun Rapeson now”: Fans mock LeBron James for supporting Browns despite $230 million contract for QB with 26 sexual assault charges

LeBron James was previously a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. In 2022, he said in a podcast that he stopped cheering for the team due to issues with the ownership and front office. He didn’t like that players were threatened with non-play if they kept on kneeling when the US national anthem was played. Since then, he has rooted for the Cleveland Browns, his hometown NFL team.

In an episode of “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” James doubled-down on his comments last season. He had this to say about his newfound love for the said team:

“I’m a Browns fan now. My hometown [team] has been disgusting my whole life but let’s say we have hope every year.”

James’ comments were promptly greeted with reaction on “X:”

"Supporting Deshaun Rapeson now, I see"

The Cleveland Browns last reached the playoffs in 2020 where they lost in the Divisional Round to the Kansas City Chiefs. Before that, they missed 17 straight postseasons. For the majority of LeBron James’ NBA career, the Browns have compiled one of the worst records in the NFL.

Adding some hope for Browns fans was the arrival of quarterback Deshaun Watson. The former Houston Texans quarterback is considered one of the best at his position in the NFL. Unfortunately, he has been hounded by sexual lawsuits.

Watson wasn’t criminally charged and he settled 23 out of 26 sexual misconduct charges. As a result of those allegations, the NFL suspended him for six games to start the 2022 season. Cleveland finished with a 7-10 record and missed the postseason yet again. Watson was 3-3 as starting quarterback for the Browns.

Part of the trade that sent Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns was the quarterback’s agreement to sign a long-term deal with his new team. He signed a staggering five-year $230 million deal. LeBron James’ team just inked their quarterback of the present and the future.

LeBron James’ hometown NFL team is having an up-and-down start to the 2023 season

LeBron James must have not missed the Cleveland Browns’ season-opening game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The “Battle of Ohio” is one of the biggest games Browns and Bengals fans can’t afford to miss.

Deshaun Watson was a key part of the Browns’ surprisingly dominant 24-3 win over the Bengals. Watson’s electric 13-yard touchdown in the first half was exactly the kind of play that would help justify his big contract.

LeBron James was so excited that he tweeted this:

"Yessir D Watson! Another one. That boy getting his rhythm back!"

The LA Lakers superstar was also ripped on social media for his tweet. They pointed out that he stopped supporting the Dallas Cowboys for Jerry Jones’ stand against players kneeling. And now, he’s rooting for a player with a slew of sexual misconduct allegations.

The Browns now have a 2-2 record in the 2023 season. Count on “King James” to keep cheering for his team even if he starts his campaign with the LA Lakers.