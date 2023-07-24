How long is Ja Morant suspended for? Exploring Grizzlies star's return timeline

It will take some time before Ja Morant takes the court this upcoming season. Due to his off-the-court actions, the league had no choice but to hand him a heft suspension.

Towards the end of the regular season, Ja Morant was seen flashing a gun on social media. Following this encounter, the Memphis Grizzlies suspended him for a handful of games.

A few months later, Morant was yet again seen holding a firearm while live on Instagram. This time, the NBA came down much harder on him. Now, the All-Star point guard is going to be sidelined for the first 25 games of this upcoing season.

Fresh off a season where they finished second in the Western Conference, the Grizzlies will now be without their star player for months.

When will Ja Morant be back in the lineup for the Memphis Grizzlies?

Going off of last season's schedule, Ja Morant is going to be out of action for the first two months of the year. When the Memphis Grizzlies played their 25th game in 2023 it was on December 7th.

Luckily for the Grizzlies, they've made moves to prepare themselves for this suspension. In the offseason, they executed a trade with the Boston Celitcs to bring in Marcus Smart.

With Morant out of action to open the year, Smart will likely assume the role of starting point guard. They also have Desmond Bane who can take on more ballhandling duties.

Prior to the trade, Memphis might have had a tough time stay afloat with Morant out of action. Especially with Tyus Jones being moved to the Washington Wizards. However, now that Smart is in the mix, it might allow them to fill the void.

The main reason why the Grizzlies went and got Smart is for sitautions like this. As a young team ready to take the next step, they need more adults in the locker room. Smart was the emtional leader for the Celtics, and now he'll be bringing that experience the Grizzlies. Along with being a mentor to young guards like Morant and Bane, he can also help teach this group how to win at the highest levels in the NBA.

