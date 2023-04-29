How long has Kevin Durant signed with Nike? Contract details, salary and more explored

Kevin Durant gets the same treatment Nike only Michael Jordan and LeBron James have previously enjoyed with the giant shoe company. KD has reached an agreement to a lifetime deal with the “Swoosh.”

Details of the new contract have not been disclosed.

KD had this to say about his lifetime shoe deal via "The Boardroom:"

"When I first signed with Nike, I couldn't have dreamed of how far we'd go in this partnership. We've done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We've done amazing work creatively and philanthropically.

"We've traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I'm excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal."

Durant joined Nike in 2007 as a rookie. The Texas Longhorns superstar was pursued by both Phil Knight and Adidas. The “Three Stripes” reportedly offered him $70 million for seven years with a $12 million signing bonus.

KD, however, bet on himself with Nike, who he has had an association with since eighth grade. Durant agreed to their $60-million seven-year offer with a $10 million signing bonus. He took less, but the Portland-based company also included a personal line for KD in his sophomore year.

Durant’s rookie contract with Nike was the second-largest in NBA history, just behind LeBron James’ deal in 2002.

As promised in the contract, Nike opened the Kevin Durant shoe line in 2008. The Nike Zoom KD1 was released just in time as the Seattle SuperSonics moved to Oklahoma and became the Thunder. OKC’s colorways of white, orange and blue became the shoe’s trademark look.

KD reportedly wanted his shoes to be mid-priced. The “Swoosh” has been producing yearly versions of Durant’s shoes since 2008 with the 16th version to be released anytime in 2023.

Kevin Durant’s second contract with Nike will expire in 2024

After his first seven seasons with Nike, Kevin Durant was chased by Under Armour. UA’s offer was reportedly $265-$285 million for 10 years, an insanely huge sum in 2014. Had KD agreed to the deal, he would have been the highest-paid athlete in the said company’s roster by a mile.

Nike had the right to match the offer and did so. KD signed a new ten-year contract with Phil Knight’s company that could potentially reach $300 million with a $50 million retirement package.

The retirement package will no longer take effect as the lifetime deal will supersede it.

Kevin Durant will lead the Phoenix Suns in their second-round series against the Denver Nuggets

After the Phoenix Suns dispatched the gritty and undermanned LA Clippers, Kevin Durant will lead his team against the top-seeded Denver Nuggets.

Denver may have the best win-loss slate in the regular season, but the Suns have only lost once every time Durant played. KD is averaging 28.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in the playoffs.

Durant has shown elite efficiency in the postseason as well. He is hitting 51.8% of his shots, including 45.8% from behind the arc.

Game 1 of the semifinal matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets will be on Saturday.

