"GOAT to GOAT convo" - NBA fans are tearing up seeing Kevin Durant call Russell Westbrook a 'gangsta'

NBA fans were tearing up after seeing Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook have a moment in Game 3 between the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers. Durant and Westbrook were former teammates with the OKC Thunder and the relationship has been described as complicated since Durant left Westbrook in 2016.

However, it seems like the two former Thunder stars are having a blast playing against each other in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. They had a verbal altercation in Game 2 similar to their previous incidents over the years.

Towards the end of Game 3, Durant was taking free throws when the cameras caught him talking trash with Westbrook. It was a light-hearted moment despite how crucial KD's free throws are. The Suns star can even be heard telling Westbrook:

"I don't want no problems, gangsta."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



KD jokes with Russ "I don't want no problems, gangsta"KD jokes with Russ "I don't want no problems, gangsta" 😂KD jokes with Russ https://t.co/jY3Sa67R5x

Fans on social media loved the interaction between Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. The beef between the two teammates appears to be non-existent and their verbal altercations during games are just part of their competitive nature. One fan even appreciated the moment between the two, tweeting:

"Goat to goat convo."

Here are the other comments on Durant and Westbrook talking to each other during the game:

Kouta Mamba @KoutaMamba @BleacherReport I’m glad that they finally squashed their beef. Their relationship reminds me of Kobe and Shaq. Started of as buddies, things went sour and eventually they make up after many years. @BleacherReport I’m glad that they finally squashed their beef. Their relationship reminds me of Kobe and Shaq. Started of as buddies, things went sour and eventually they make up after many years.

Salley Mitchell @SalleyBMitchell @BleacherReport love that these two guys settled whatever their deal was.. showed that love and peace can overcome all @BleacherReport love that these two guys settled whatever their deal was.. showed that love and peace can overcome all ❤️

Ibrahim @BrodieBeam4 @BleacherReport Stop trying to create fake beef there’s nothing there @BleacherReport Stop trying to create fake beef there’s nothing there

A’💚 @ApparentHoops @BleacherReport Talking to bro like a deadbeat dad 🤣 @BleacherReport Talking to bro like a deadbeat dad 🤣

Despite the trash talking since the series started, it has always been about respect between Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. The two had a great moment after Game 2 and someone caught them on video hugging each other while exiting the Footprint Center.

Here's the video of Durant and Westbrook:

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook played together for eight seasons

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook playing for the OKC Thunder

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were teammates for the OKC Thunder from 2008 to 2016. Durant was drafted in 2007 by the Seattle SuperSonics, while Westbrook was the Thunder's first pick as a new franchise.

The two became superstars, and alongside James Harden, made it to the NBA Finals in 2012 against LeBron James and the Miami Heat. Durant and Westbrook had a successful time together, making it to the playoffs six times.

Durant and Westbrook were close to making their second NBA Finals together in 2016, getting a 3-1 series advantage over the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. However, the Warriors came back to stun the Thunder and win the series in seven games.

Westbrook's misery continued that summer when Durant decided to join forces with the Warriors. While KD became the league MVP in 2014, Westbrook took home the honors a season after Durant left.

Fast forward to 2023, Durant remains one of the best players in the world and currently plays for the Phoenix Suns. Westbrook, on the other hand, has struggled since last season, but seems to have found the right team for him in the form of the LA Clippers.

