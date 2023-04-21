"Suspend Draymond for the rest of the series" - NBA fans ecstatic as Golden State Warriors win Game 3 to make it a series

NBA fans are calling for Draymond Green to be suspended for the remainder of the series between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. The Warriors have made it a series, trimming the Kings' lead to 2-1 with a huge win in Game 3 on Thursday.

Green was suspended by the league for the third game for stomping on Domantas Sabonis' chest in Game 2. Sabonis suffered a sternum contusion but played on Thursday.

The NBA based Green's suspension on his history of unsportsmanship during his career. The Warriors were in danger of going down 3-0 but proved that they might not need him in the series following a dominant 114-97 win at home.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans on social media were ecstatic at the Golden State Warriors' win. Some are even calling for Draymond Green to sit out the entire series to give the defending champions a chance to move into the second round. One fan said:

"Suspend draymond for the rest of the series."

Arcana @NBAComedy2 @TheHoopCentral Suspend draymond for the rest of the series @TheHoopCentral Suspend draymond for the rest of the series

Here are some of the reactions to the Warriors' win over the Kings in Game 3:

Mason~ @Lestallius @TheHoopCentral That was a fire win from the warriors @TheHoopCentral That was a fire win from the warriors

Niko @nikotaughtyou Draymond still very vital to the Warriors offense he’s part of the system, but the floor is much more spaced/active without him and Looney sharing the floor. Draymond still very vital to the Warriors offense he’s part of the system, but the floor is much more spaced/active without him and Looney sharing the floor.

V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ @Vator_H_Town Draymond Green in Game 4 with extra rest is gonna be special.

Draymond Green in Game 4 with extra rest is gonna be special.https://t.co/i11maI9erL

The Golden State Warriors were also without Gary Payton II in Game 3. Warriors coach Steve Kerr gave a start to Jordan Poole, with Klay Thompson moving to small forward and Andrew Wiggins at power forward.

Golden State played better in Game 3 in front of their home crowd. They had one of the best home records in the NBA during the regular season. Their offense also looked more fluid on Thursday, and the spacing was much better than in the first two games.

Also Read: "I didn't even think it was a foul"- James Harden shocked for Game 3 ejection

Golden State Warriors looking to even series in Game 4

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors against the Sacramento Kings.

The Golden State Warriors recorded their first win of the postseason in Game 3. They manhandled the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center with a dominating win.

Steph Curry led the way with 36 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Kevon Looney played Draymond Green's role perfectly. Looney ended the game with four points, 20 rebounds and nine assists.

Andrew Wiggins had a solid game, contributing 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Jordan Poole had 16 points as a starter, while Moses Moody added 13 points off the bench.

Meanwhile, De'Aaron Fox had another monster game with 26 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Domantas Sabonis posted a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds. However, it was not enough for the Kings to take a 3-0 lead.

Game 4 of the series is on Sunday at the Chase Center. The Warriors will look to even the series, while the Kings will look to take a 3-1 lead heading into Game 5 at the Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.

Also Read: Who are the NMSU students named in the Basketball hazing scandal? Allegations explored amid fresh lawsuit

Poll : 0 votes