"I didn't even think it was a foul"- James Harden shocked that he was ejected in Game 3

James Harden was shocked that he was ejected in Game 3 after getting called for a flagrant foul on Royce O'Neal. Harden was thrown out in the third quarter after accidentally hitting O'Neal in the groin. Officials reviewed the play and the former MVP was assessed with a flagrant foul 2, which is an automatic ejection.

In an interview after the Philadelphia 76ers' 102-97 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, Harden discussed the play that got him ejected from the game. The 33-year-old star was surprised that he was even called for foul since it was just natural to push off the defender that was all over him.

"I didn't even think it was a foul on me," Harden said. "Somebody draped on me, natural reaction is just use your off-arm and get him off a little bit and that was it. It wasn't no wind up, elbow, none of that. I didn't hit him in the private area, none of that. That can't happen, that can't happen."

It was a surprising call by the referees on James Harden, considering it was not the first time someone had accidentally hit an opposing player in the groin in the past two weeks.

In the play-in game between the OKC Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans, Josh Richardson was called for a flagrant foul 1 for accidentally hitting Josh Giddey in the groin while setting a screen. It looked more painful than what Harden hit Royce O'Neal with.

Here's the video of Richardson's foul on Giddey:

Here's the video of Harden's foul on O'Neal:

It's also worth noting that Joel Embiid was called for a flagrant foul 1 in the first quarter after kicking Nic Claxton. Embiid's kick probably looked worse than Harden's hit, but the officials thought otherwise.

Here's the video of Embiid's kick on Claxton:

Joel Embiid steps up in James Harden's absence, Sixers take commanding 3-0 lead over Nets

James Harden and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden finished with 21 points, five rebounds and four assists before he got ejected in the third quarter. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey made sure that the Philadelphia 76ers will get the commanding 3-0 lead despite Harden's absence in the fourth quarter.

Embiid only had 14 points and 10 rebounds, but made the most crucial play of the game. He blocked Spencer Dinwiddie's layup with eight seconds left in the game and the Brooklyn Nets were down by two points.

Maxey, on the other hand, contributed 25 points, three rebounds and three assists. He scored 10 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter. The Sixers have a chance to sweep the Nets on Saturday and move on to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

