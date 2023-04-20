Who was Mike Yagmin? Tributes pour in as New England grassroots scout passes away

New England basketball scout, analyst and legend Mike Yagmin passed away on Wednesday. Yagmin was an active member of the basketball community in New England. He has helped countless of players get noticed by college scouts throughout his career.
According to the Hartford Courant, Yagmin was found dead at the age of 54 in his apartment at 410 Farmington Avenue, New Britain, Connecticut. The police are not investigating his death as a crime and there seems to be no foul play involved. However, they are waiting for the results of his medical examination.
Yagmin's family confirmed his death, as per TVMCK. St. Thomas More School, where he worked as a video coordinator, released a statement the following statement regarding his passing.
"His unwavering support of New England basketball benefited many. His legacy will always be amplified by each of the kids he helped."
Mike Yagmin was born and raised in New Britain, Connecticut. He was a college player for Central Connecticut State University. He went on to become a coach in the New England area before becoming a scout who helped players get attention from college scouts.
"Yags" was a huge presence in the area's basketball grassroots community. He can be seen in almost every high school or AAU game, scouting for talent. Some of the players he helped develop include former NBA All-Star Andre Drummond. He was also a mentor to UConn Huskies player Hassan Diarra.
People from the New England basketball community sent their condolences to Yagmin's death on Twitter. ESPN's Jonathan Givony paid tribute to his friend, saying:
"Heartbroken by my friend Mike Yagmin's passing," Givony tweeted. "No one was more passionate about helping young people, regardless of level, reach their dreams. Glad Yags got to see his guy Hassan Diarra win a championship a few weeks ago. He'll be sorely missed in gyms all over the Northeast."
Here are some of the tributes to Yagmin on Twitter:
Mike Yagmin was at center of drug scandal last year
Mike Yagmin previously worked as a fire lieutenant in New Britain, Connecticut for 17 years. However, Yagmin was dismissed from his position following a drug scandal that resulted in the death of 36-year-old firefighter Matt Dizney back in January last year.
Yagmin was found to have supplied drugs to Dizney two months before his death. Seven firefighters were demoted and suspended, but Yagmin was dismissed by the city for lying to investigators. He tried to appeal his dismissal, but the arbitrator sided with the city.
