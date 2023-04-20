Who was Mike Yagmin? Tributes pour in as New England grassroots scout passes away

New England basketball scout, analyst and legend Mike Yagmin passed away on Wednesday. Yagmin was an active member of the basketball community in New England. He has helped countless of players get noticed by college scouts throughout his career.

According to the Hartford Courant, Yagmin was found dead at the age of 54 in his apartment at 410 Farmington Avenue, New Britain, Connecticut. The police are not investigating his death as a crime and there seems to be no foul play involved. However, they are waiting for the results of his medical examination.

Yagmin's family confirmed his death, as per TVMCK. St. Thomas More School, where he worked as a video coordinator, released a statement the following statement regarding his passing.

"His unwavering support of New England basketball benefited many. His legacy will always be amplified by each of the kids he helped."

New England Basketball @RecruitsNE All Mike Yagmin ever did was help get kids the exposure they needed. This guy helped New England basketball in so many indescribable ways. He was a nice soul with a fire and intensity to him that translated to his video coordinating and helping kids. May your soul rest, Yags. All Mike Yagmin ever did was help get kids the exposure they needed. This guy helped New England basketball in so many indescribable ways. He was a nice soul with a fire and intensity to him that translated to his video coordinating and helping kids. May your soul rest, Yags. 💔 https://t.co/VaBCN225ZM

Mike Yagmin was born and raised in New Britain, Connecticut. He was a college player for Central Connecticut State University. He went on to become a coach in the New England area before becoming a scout who helped players get attention from college scouts.

"Yags" was a huge presence in the area's basketball grassroots community. He can be seen in almost every high school or AAU game, scouting for talent. Some of the players he helped develop include former NBA All-Star Andre Drummond. He was also a mentor to UConn Huskies player Hassan Diarra.

People from the New England basketball community sent their condolences to Yagmin's death on Twitter. ESPN's Jonathan Givony paid tribute to his friend, saying:

"Heartbroken by my friend Mike Yagmin's passing," Givony tweeted. "No one was more passionate about helping young people, regardless of level, reach their dreams. Glad Yags got to see his guy Hassan Diarra win a championship a few weeks ago. He'll be sorely missed in gyms all over the Northeast."

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Heartbroken by my friend Mike Yagmin's passing. No one was more passionate about helping young people, regardless of level, reach their dreams. Glad Yags got to see his guy Hassan Diarra win a championship a few weeks ago. He'll be sorely missed in gyms all over the Northeast. Heartbroken by my friend Mike Yagmin's passing. No one was more passionate about helping young people, regardless of level, reach their dreams. Glad Yags got to see his guy Hassan Diarra win a championship a few weeks ago. He'll be sorely missed in gyms all over the Northeast. https://t.co/tdcwMFWxzh

Here are some of the tributes to Yagmin on Twitter:

Donyell Marshall @Dmarsh42 Sad to hear about the passing of @MikeYagmin This guy was one of the most energetic and caring people you would ever meet in life. He def loved the kids. His signature towel and beach chair posted in corner of events will surely be missed. R.I.H Yag’s Sad to hear about the passing of @MikeYagmin This guy was one of the most energetic and caring people you would ever meet in life. He def loved the kids. His signature towel and beach chair posted in corner of events will surely be missed. R.I.H Yag’s

Putnam Science MBB @PSAhoops this “MFer” 8-9 years ago @MikeYagmin picked our gym. Yags picked many gyms. Every 1 saw the chair, the towel, the backpack, a few waters tossed across the gym during play at a random kid on a bench. The gyms he picked knew what he did for these kids. Tireless hours and effortthis “MFer” 8-9 years ago @MikeYagmin picked our gym. Yags picked many gyms. Every 1 saw the chair, the towel, the backpack, a few waters tossed across the gym during play at a random kid on a bench. The gyms he picked knew what he did for these kids. Tireless hours and effort❤️ this “MFer” https://t.co/3vFqkbAUyo

Justin Clark @JClark_214 I was just out of college trying to figure things out for myself @MikeYagmin was always a straight shooter & more than willing to lend a hand to a young kid who didn’t know much ab the basketball business. I am forever thankful to him and he will be missed by so many (Continued) I was just out of college trying to figure things out for myself @MikeYagmin was always a straight shooter & more than willing to lend a hand to a young kid who didn’t know much ab the basketball business. I am forever thankful to him and he will be missed by so many (Continued)

New England basketball will miss him greatly. Our condolences to the Yagmin family. Last year during a NEPSAC showcase game @joson_sanon cut his finger and we were looking for trainer. I turned around and @MikeYagmin was there handing him a bandaid.New England basketball will miss him greatly. Our condolences to the Yagmin family. Last year during a NEPSAC showcase game @joson_sanon cut his finger and we were looking for trainer. I turned around and @MikeYagmin was there handing him a bandaid. New England basketball will miss him greatly. Our condolences to the Yagmin family.

Ebony Ice @Shadowice_5 What Mike Yagmin did for the youth of America is immeasurable. That is no exaggeration. He did things that ALL scouting services charge hundreds of dollars to do , FOR FREE. A lot of players wouldn’t have been seen if not for him. Great person, RIP What Mike Yagmin did for the youth of America is immeasurable. That is no exaggeration. He did things that ALL scouting services charge hundreds of dollars to do , FOR FREE. A lot of players wouldn’t have been seen if not for him. Great person, RIP

NE prep hoop reprorts @neprepreport Mike Yagmin cared about the game.. he cared about the New England players.. he cared about how and where they ended up. May his soul rest in perfect peace Mike Yagmin cared about the game.. he cared about the New England players.. he cared about how and where they ended up. May his soul rest in perfect peace 💔

lwproductions @lwproductions4 RIP YAGSSSS!!!! Mannnn when I first started filming @MikeYagmin was always there to help or connect me to people! If there was 1 person in a gym longer than me it was him….. this one hurts. He did it for the right reason. A true goat! RIP Yags!! A NE goat for the kids! RIP YAGSSSS!!!! Mannnn when I first started filming @MikeYagmin was always there to help or connect me to people! If there was 1 person in a gym longer than me it was him….. this one hurts. He did it for the right reason. A true goat! RIP Yags!! A NE goat for the kids! https://t.co/abY9bfInab

Orlando Antigua @CoachOantigua RIP to a New England staple and Legend . Energy and passion for the sport and for kids he believed in . Rest easy Yags @MikeYagmin RIP to a New England staple and Legend . Energy and passion for the sport and for kids he believed in . Rest easy Yags @MikeYagmin

Ronnie Silva @ronnie_silva3 thank you for supporting and helping kids all throughout New England reach their goals and dreams. Your energy and spirit was so uplifting and you will be missed my man Mike Yagmin @MikeYagmin Showcase Ronnie Silva set the tone and the rest of the @dcbluedevilsNH backcourt followed accordingly in a big 2OT win at @NERRHoops BigShowcase Ronnie Silva set the tone and the rest of the @dcbluedevilsNH backcourt followed accordingly in a big 2OT win at @NERRHoops Big 🍎 Showcase https://t.co/84zS0yNjsy RIP Mike Yagminthank you for supporting and helping kids all throughout New England reach their goals and dreams. Your energy and spirit was so uplifting and you will be missed my man twitter.com/MikeYagmin/sta… RIP Mike Yagmin💔 thank you for supporting and helping kids all throughout New England reach their goals and dreams. Your energy and spirit was so uplifting and you will be missed my man twitter.com/MikeYagmin/sta…

Mike Yagmin was at center of drug scandal last year

Mike Yagmin worked as a fire lieutenant in New Britain, Connecticut.

Mike Yagmin previously worked as a fire lieutenant in New Britain, Connecticut for 17 years. However, Yagmin was dismissed from his position following a drug scandal that resulted in the death of 36-year-old firefighter Matt Dizney back in January last year.

Yagmin was found to have supplied drugs to Dizney two months before his death. Seven firefighters were demoted and suspended, but Yagmin was dismissed by the city for lying to investigators. He tried to appeal his dismissal, but the arbitrator sided with the city.

