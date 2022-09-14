How long has LeBron James been married? Taking a closer look at LA Lakers superstar's marital life

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is arguably the greatest basketball player of all time. However, James has always made it clear that family is the most important thing for him. James has often talked about how he would be nothing without his wife Savannah James. In an Instagram post earlier this year, James said:

“Quick letter to my Queen, simply just letting you know that I appreciate you more than this world has to offer. Been my rock holding this sh*t down from the very first jump ball!! With all the BS that comes into our lives throughout the years and on the daily you’ve never waved, fluttered, or allowed yourself to simply not be strong for me, us but more importantly YOU!”

In 2018, James had a similar message for The Hollywood Reporter:

“Savannah was down when I was at my high school, no cameras, no lights. And she was there with me. You wouldn’t be talking to me right now if it weren’t for her.”

LeBron James and Savannah James officially got married on September 14th, 2013. Their wedding took place at the Capella chapel in the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. However, their relationship dates all the way back to high school where they met in the early 2000s in Akron, Ohio. The two attended rival high schools before connecting through a mutual friend. They have been together ever since.

The couple had their first child together, LeBron James Jr., in 2004 shortly after James’ high-school graduation. In 2007, they had their second child, Bryce Maximus James. They welcomed their third child Zhuri James in 2014.

More facts about Lebron James' wife Savannah James

Savannah James is best known for being Lebron James’ high school sweetheart. However, she has also become a successful businesswoman and philanthropist.

Savanah's main focus today is charity work that helps empower young girls and women. She has spoken at multiple fundraisers and events over the years. In 2017 Savannah also launched her own mentorship program called “Women of the Future”. The program was designed to empower young women in Akron, Ohio.

