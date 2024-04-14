How long do the NBA playoffs last?

With the 2023-24 NBA season concluding on Sunday, the NBA playoffs are just around the corner. Many key storylines are developing, including which team will survive the Western Conference's gauntlet.

Meanwhile, the league-leading Boston Celtics (63-18) will look to maintain their Eastern Conference dominance. Thus, basketball fans should be in store for plenty of exhilarating matchups over the next two months.

The postseason kicks off with the play-in tournament from Tuesday to Friday (April 16 to 19). The play-in will determine each conference's seventh and eighth seeds, finalizing the league's final 16-team playoff bracket.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The playoffs' quarterfinals commence a day later on Saturday (April 20). They are followed by the conference semifinals, which are expected to start on May 6 and 7. However, if the opening round ends early, the start of the second round could move up to May 4 and 5.

As for the conference finals, they are tentatively scheduled to get underway on May 21 and 22. However, like the semifinals, they could move up to May 19 and 20.

Finally, Game 1 of the NBA Finals is slated for June 6, with Games 2, 3 and 4 scheduled for June 9, 12 and 14. If necessary, Games 5, 6 and 7 will take place on June 17, 20 and 23.

Thus, the playoffs will conclude either June 14, 17, 20 or 23, depending on how many games the finals stretch to.

Also Read: How do the NBA playoffs work in 2024? Closer look at rules, format and more

Which team is favored to emerge victorious at end of 2024 NBA playoffs?

While this year's NBA playoffs feature several elite teams, there is no overwhelming favorite as there has been in many years past.

The Celtics, led by their star quartet of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, have the best odds (+160), via Bet365. On top of their league-best record (63-18), they are considered favorites due to their relatively easy pathway to the finals.

Entering the season's final game, Boston has a 14.0-game edge over the second-seeded Milwaukee Bucks (49-32). Meanwhile, after the Celtics, the NBA's five next-best teams record-wise are all in the West. So, they won't face another top-six team until the finals.

Nonetheless, the defending champion Denver Nuggets (56-25), led by reigning finals MVP Nikola Jokic, also have strong odds (+300). They enter the season's final day sitting third in the West, despite being in a three-way tie for the conference's best record (56-25).

Boston and Denver are followed by the LA Clippers (51-30, fourth in the West) who have +800 odds. Their veteran Big 3 of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden are looking to lead the franchise to its first-ever finals appearance.

Given the lack of a clear-cut frontrunner, the stage appears set for some upsets and a dark horse to emerge.

Also Read: Penultimate 2024 NBA playoffs picture ahead of final game day