How long does shoulder surgery take? Ja Morant injury details and comeback explored

The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Monday night that Ja Morant will have a season-ending shoulder injury. “G12” reportedly suffered the injury while practicing with the team ahead of Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Suns. Memphis ruled him out before conducting more tests.

The MRI said that the subluxation of his right shoulder will have to be repaired through surgery. Morant saw action nine times after serving a 25-game suspension for brandishing a gun during an Instagram Live video. Memphis had a 6-3 record when he played, the same number of wins the team had when he served his punishment.

Shoulder injuries reportedly require 1-3 hours. How long Ja Morant will be under the knife will depend on the extent of the injury and the repair that needs to be done. The Memphis Grizzlies, however, expect him to be back and ready for the 2024-25 NBA season.

Morant is the second Grizzlies player to have a season-ending surgery. Steven Adams had a PCL procedure in his right knee in the offseason and will not play for the team. Without them in the lineup, Memphis struggled a lot. They are likely to be on that trend again after the Morant announcement.

NBA players usually require approximately five months to recover and rehabilitate. Ja Morant’s sidelining early this year guarantees that he should be ready for the Memphis Grizzlies’ training camp by mid-September.

The Grizzlies’ playoff hopes are likely out the window with Ja Morant’s injury

The Memphis Grizzlies had a 6-19 record without Ja Morant to start the season. They were 14th in the Western Conference heading into their game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 19, Morant’s debut.

The Grizzlies are 7-4 since then and 6-3 when he was available. Morant’s presence gave the team its identity. Memphis became a group once again that relentlessly attacked the paint, punished opponents with their fastbreaks and played with swagger. Some thought that they may even have the chance to legitimately fight for a play-in tournament spot.

With Ja Morant’s injury, there’s almost no way they’re catching up to the LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors and even the Utah Jazz in the standings. The Lakers and Warriors, in particular, are expected to make trade deadline moves to improve their respective rosters.

The Memphis Grizzlies will likely stand pat when it comes to big trades. Any trade they make now isn't likely to push them into the playoff picture without Morant.

Morant is in the first of a five-year $197 million max deal. The Grizzlies will be hoping there aren’t more of these in the succeeding years of his contract.