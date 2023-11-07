How did Magic Johnson contract HIV? Revisiting public opinion and comments on Lakers legend's retirement

Just a few weeks before the 1991-92 NBA season, Magic Johnson was tested positive for HIV and the news went public on November 7, 1991. The five-time NBA champion announced his immediate retirement from the game of basketball and it concerned several people across the sport.

Initially, there are some uncertainties about the origin of his infection. Johnson then revealed his past during his playing career to raise awareness about the risks of getting HIV. Despite the prevailing misconceptions, the three-time league MVP denied being gay or bisexual and even accused Isiah Thomas of spreading the rumor which the Detroit Pistons guard denied.

For decades, Magic Johnson dedicated himself to debunking the misconception about HIV. In a public service announcement alongside Yao Ming, he emphasized the crucial message that HIV or AIDS cannot be transmitted through hugs, handshakes, or sharing meals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Instead, Johnson publicly disclosed that he believes he contracted the virus through unprotected heterosexual sex with multiple partners during his playing career. Because of this, the 12-time NBA All-Star has been an advocate of practicing safe sex.

"Having HIV virus, I want everybody to practice safe sex, be aware what's going on," Johnson said during an interview with Arsenio Hall. "I want to educate the public. We don't have to run from it, be ashamed."

Magic Johnson debunks false claims of his HIV diagnosis

There has been a widespread rumor that Magic Johnson contracted HIV from a contaminated Hepatitis B vaccine as part of a study run by Dr. Anthony Vauci has been proven false.

The six-foot-nine point guard emphasized that he believed that he contracted the virus through unprotected sex but never mentioned or blamed Dr. Fauci's study for his condition.

“I am certain that I was infected by having unprotected, sex with a woman who has the virus,” Johnson said in an article he wrote for Sports Illustrated in 1991. "“The problem is that I can’t pinpoint the time, the place or the woman. It’s a matter of numbers. Before I was married, I truly lived the bachelor’s life. I’m no Wilt Chamberlain, but as I traveled around NBA cities, I was never at a loss for female companionship.”

Johnson was among the first sports figures that publicly disclose his HIV diagnosis in 1991 and established the Magic Johnson Foundation to combat HIV/AIDS. He has been a spokesperson for HIV prevention since and has worked with pharmaceutical companies and organizations to raise awareness and promote treatment.

After his playing career, Johnson founded successful enterprises including Magic Johnson Entertainment and Starbucks partnerships. He also owned sports teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks, Los Angeles FC and Washington Commanders in the NFL.