“How do we make the Lakers a championship-contending team?” - NBA analyst says LeBron James and Rob Pelinka have nothing to discuss regarding LeBron’s contract

Shannon Sharpe believes LeBron James’ contract decision is inevitable and needs no further discussion. Sharpe said the focus from the LA Lakers should be on making themselves immediate championship contenders.

Sharpe shared what he believes should have been the one question when the Lakers' top three players met recently:

“How do we make the Lakers a championship contending team?”

LeBron James and LA Lakers have productive meeting

The LA Lakers' failure to make the playoffs last season will go down as one of the biggest disappointments in their franchise history. Stacking themselves with Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and more only to fall incredibly short shook the organization to a stand still.

Coach Frank Vogel was removed from his position, and owner Jeanie Buss caught a lot of stress.

With Darvin Ham now leading the squad next season, there looks to be new energy. But is that enough?

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Westbrook recently committed to next season over a phone call. From that, most believe James will re-sign with the Lakers.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"The only thing they can be discussing is, 'how do we make the Lakers a championship contending team'...There's nothing to discuss about the contract." — LeBron and the Lakers had a 'productive' meeting about their future yesterday:"The only thing they can be discussing is, 'how do we make the Lakers a championship contending team'...There's nothing to discuss about the contract." — @ShannonSharpe LeBron and the Lakers had a 'productive' meeting about their future yesterday:"The only thing they can be discussing is, 'how do we make the Lakers a championship contending team'...There's nothing to discuss about the contract." — @ShannonSharpe https://t.co/hgyjhmTi5n

Sharpe weighed in with his opinion on James’ signing:

“There’s no question in my mind they are going to offer him the max. So, contractually, there is really nothing to discuss. The contract is the contract. It is what it is. Two years, max money”

James has explained in the past that he wants to retire in LA and also play until his son, Bronny, is in the league (no earlier than 2024-25). That would require a two-year stint, and with James’ recent conversation with AD and Westbrook, Shannon’s opinion seems valid.

The Lakers' failure to make the playoffs last season was a surprise to all. Meanwhile, James is not the type of player to move to a better championship-equipped team to excel his career.

Rather, “The King” is probably aiming to come out of the gates swinging and prove to everyone last season was simply a misfire. As a result, James' return to the Lakers is more than likely. Next season could be a redemption season for Los Angeles.

Ham has new plans to utilize Westbrook's speed off the ball instead of running point. He wants the ball in James' hands as much as possible. He was recently granted the ability to bench Russ without question if "Beastbrook" becomes too much.

The Westbrook situation is a pending wrinkle that needs to be ironed out, but Ham seems confident in his ability to be the one to do that.

James averaged 30.3 points per game last season, so offensively there is not much more he can offer.

If Ham’s new plans of execution pay off, Lakers fans will be excited again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far