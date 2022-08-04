“How do we make it right? How do we make it work?” - Shannon Sharpe believes Joe Tsai wants to convince Kevin Durant to stay as the trade market turns cold

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are stuck in limbo. Durant wants out, but he wants to be traded to a contender. The Nets, on the other hand, don't want to give him up unless they get an amazing package for him.

The situation in Brooklyn has been very confusing over the past few months, but Joe Tsai, the team owner, will try to fix it. According to reports, Tsai and Durant will have a conversation this week and possibly discuss the future of the franchise.

Shannon Sharpe believes that Joe Tsai wants peace and wants his superstar to stay in Brooklyn.

"Joe Tsai is trying to make peace," Sharpe said on Undisputed. "I think Joe Tsai wants to sit down with KD... 'How do we make it right? How do we make it better? What is it that we need to do as an organization to make sure that Kevin Durant is happy? And we can get you what you need in order for you to win a championship.'

"So I think those are conversations, very tough conversations."

It appears there is a rift between the two-time NBA champion and the team management. However, it doesn't seem that the situation has reached the point of no return, which is why Tsai will give his best to improve it.

There is no bidding war for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is one of the most talented scorers in the league's history and he has four more years left on his contract. The Brooklyn Nets expected a bidding war for the superstar, but that hasn't been the case so far.

Only a handful of teams have expressed interest in the 12-time All-Star, including the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat. However, the Nets have not received a suitable trade package for their superstar.

"I think what's happened is that the trade market has turned cold," Shannon Sharpe said. "There hasn't been the bidding war that the Nets expected considering what Rudy Gobert went for."

The NBA analyst referred to the Rudy Gobert trade that happened earlier this summer. Gobert was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who gave up five players and four first-round picks for the defensive specialist.

The Nets wanted at least that many first-round picks for Kevin Durant, yet no team was willing to give them up.

Brooklyn doesn't want to give up Durant for nothing

The Nets are aware of how good Kevin Durant is and they are not willing to give him up for nothing. There have already been reports of the team considering starting the new season with the four-time scoring champion.

If the Brooklyn Nets don't find a great trade package for Durant, he will likely stay on the roster, at least until the trade deadline.

When the superstar just requested a trade, many fans believed he would be traded in a heartbeat. However, the situation has drastically changed and he will most likely stay in Brooklyn for at least a few more months.

