"How does a man have soooooooo much to say" - Shannon Sharpe takes shot at Dillon Brooks after Grizzlies lost series to Lakers

After LeBron James and the LA Lakers dismantled the Memphis Grizzlies in game 6 to win the series, Shannon Sharpe hit back at Dillon Brooks.

Dillon Brooks was guilty of trash-talking in the lead-up to the series. Brooks referred to LeBron James as "old" after the Grizzlies won game 2 to square the series 1-1. He also said that LeBron was not at the same level he was in Cleveland and Miami and that the 38-year-old would have to score 40 points against the Grizzlies to regain his respect.

While LeBron did not quite achieve that, he had an impressive series with 22 points, 20 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 blocks in game 4. Brooks came out again after game 5 and stated that he had complete faith in his skills and was confident of turning the game at some point in the series.

However, that did not happen, and the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies were eliminated by the No. 7 LA Lakers. Shannon Sharpe did not name Dillon Brooks, but he did make fun of his decision not to speak to the media after game 6:

I need help with a question? How does a man have soooooooo much to say after a gm 2 win. Refuse to talk 3 of the last 4 gms. Can someone help with this? #AintNoParadeInsideThatCity.

Dillon Brooks gets criticized after poor performances against LA Lakers

It would be fair to say that Dillon Brooks had a series to forget against the LA Lakers. After singling out LeBron James beforehand, he was unable to stop the 38-year-old veteran, who recorded a 58.1% shooting efficiency against him in the series.

Brooks also had a terrible time against some of the Lakers’ other stars, including Austin Reaves and Jarred Vanderbilt. Furthermore, Dillon Brooks averaged just 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists through six starts in the series and scored just above 30% of his 3-point attempts.

(Via “I’m used to a certain standard for myself. … One of these games I’m going to break out for three or four threes and change the game.”- Dillon Brooks(Via @DamichaelC “I’m used to a certain standard for myself. … One of these games I’m going to break out for three or four threes and change the game.” 👀- Dillon Brooks (Via @DamichaelC ) https://t.co/rBqqvwCXqg

LeBron, on the other hand, was at his vintage best through large stretches and it was only in game 4 that he struggled with his shooting. The 38-year-old is obviously not at the same level as he once was. However, he is still capable of hurting the best teams and the LA Lakers only need to manage his time in order to have a serious shot at a deep playoff run.

