How many 3-pointers did Shaquille O'Neal make in his career? Exploring the legendary NBA star's shooting percentage

Shaquille O'Neal was very different from the contemporary NBA center. While today's bigs can take their game to the perimeter, he did all he damage at the rim.

While Shaquille O'Neal was mainly a low-post presence, that doesn't mean he never put up a shot or two from beyond the arc. During his nearly two decades in the league, the Hall of Fame center attempted 22 threes and made just one.

Shaq's lone career three came during his early years with the Orlando Magic. The miracle shot came during a blowout win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

As his time was winding down in the quarter, Shaq found himself with the ball just past half court. With no other option but to shoot it, the young center let it fly. He ended up shocking everyone as his heave hit the backboard and banked in. Fans and teammates erupted following the unlikely make.

Shaq is among the most dominant big men in league history, but also might have one of the lowest three-point percentages. For his career he shot 4.5% from deep on 0.0 attempts per game.

What is the most amount of three-pointers Shaquille O'Neal attempted in a season?

Since he only shot them in desperate situations, Shaquille O'Neal rarely attempted three-point shots. Similar to the one he made, they came mainly when the game was winding down.

Looking at a breakdown of his attempts, a majority of them came during his run with the Orlando Magic. During his four years with the franchise, he shot nine of his 22 career three-point attempts. The most he ever shot in a season was five (1995).

After his time with the Magic, Shaq headed to the LA Lakers. The attempts still came sparingly, but none ever managed to fall. The second-most attempts he ever had in a season came during his first year in LA (4).

Eventually there was a six-year stretch where the former MVP didn't shoot a single three. Then, in 2009, he got up one single attempt during his brief run with the Phoenix Suns.

Shaq's final three-point attempt came during the 2010 season, when he played alongside LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers. That next season was his final run in the NBA as a member of the Boston Celtics.

