How many 40 point playoff games did Michael Jordan have?

Michael Jordan finished his career in the NBA averaging a record 33.4 points per game in the playoffs, just ahead of Luka Doncic’s 32.5 PPG. A big reason for Jordan’s incredible scoring mark was his multiple 40-point games.

“His Airness” played 179 postseason games, 38 of which ended with MJ hitting the 40-point mark. The six-time champ first accomplished the feat on April 17, 1986, against the mighty Larry Bird-led Boston Celtics. He had 49 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 123-104 loss.

Michael Jordan’s last 40-point playoff eruption was Game 6 against the Utah Jazz in the 1998 NBA Finals. “Air Jordan” dropped 45 points, including the iconic jumper over Bryon Russell to give the Bulls their sixth championship and second three-peat in the ‘90s.

MJ single-handedly delivers the greatest, most clutch performance in NBA Finals history.… pic.twitter.com/8l9N2hrEsc June 14, 19981998 NBA Finals Game 6Chicago Bulls at Utah JazzDelta Center, Salt Lake CityMichael Jordan45 points15-35 PG 42.9%3-7 3P 42.9%12-15 FT 80%4 StealsBulls 87, Jazz 86MJ single-handedly delivers the greatest, most clutch performance in NBA Finals history.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

“Air Jordan” saved his best for last against the Jazz. Before his 45-point masterpiece, the most he scored in the title matchup was 39 points in a Game 5 loss. The defeat brought the series back to Salt Lake City. Jordan, however, came up big once more, delivering a game basketball fans still remember to this day.

The championship put a closure to the Chicago Bulls dynasty and Michael Jordan’s reign in the NBA after going 6-0 in the finals.

LeBron James comes in second with 29 40-point playoff games. The four-time MVP still has a chance to improve his tally as the LA Lakers are one of the biggest favorites to win the championships next season. “King James” had 40 points, the only one in this year’s postseason in Game 4 against the eventual champs Denver Nuggets.

Among active players, Kevin Durant (14) and James Harden (11) lead the pack. Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry all have eight such games to their respective names.

Michael Jordan had eight 40-point regular-season games with the Washington Wizards

Three years after the Chicago Bulls’ “Last Dance,” Michael Jordan returned to the NBA to play for the Washington Wizards. According to him, he just wanted to “scratch an itch” before ultimately calling it a career.

In his two seasons with the Wizards, he averaged 21.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 4.4 APG and 1.5 SPG. “MJ” was only capable of short bursts on both ends of the floor during that time.

Still, Michael Jordan sometimes came up with 40-point gems that never failed to bring fans on their feet. Out of eight such games, perhaps it was his performance against the New Jersey Nets in 2003 that arguably stood out.

Brian Hemping @brianhemping



40-year old Michael Jordan scores 43 points on 18-30 shooting (no 3-point attempts), adds 10 rebounds, 4 steals in an 89-86 win over Jason Kidd and the New Jersey Nets.



MJ is the first 40-year old to score 40. He also hit the game-winning shot Today in Sports: February 21, 200340-year old Michael Jordan scores 43 points on 18-30 shooting (no 3-point attempts), adds 10 rebounds, 4 steals in an 89-86 win over Jason Kidd and the New Jersey Nets.MJ is the first 40-year old to score 40. He also hit the game-winning shot pic.twitter.com/bSVIcCxKf4

Jordan, playing on one leg for most of the season, hit 18-30 field-goal attempts, without shooting a single three-pointer to finish with 43 points. The aging five-time MVP also added 10 rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block.

The incomparable Michael Jordan capped off the night by hitting the game-winning shot.

