With his Game 6 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, LeBron James has now tied the record for most teams eliminated in the playoffs. As it stands right now, James has eliminated 20 of the NBA's 30 teams from the playoffs, with a chance to set the record if the Sacramento Kings advance.

By eliminating his 20th different franchise, James now finds himself tied with NBA veterans Derek Fisher and Robert Horry, who both also eliminated 20 different teams. As some fans were quick to point out, James has played in both the East and West, while Horry and Fisher spent their entire careers in one conference.

Whether or not he has the chance to break the record this season depends on whether the Kings can pick up a win in Game 7 against the Golden State Warriors. With the series on the line and the Kings eager to light the beam, LeBron James could have another chance to cement his place in NBA history.

On the heels of a massive Game 6 that saw him and the Lakers eliminate the Memphis Grizzlies, the team will be rolling into the second round with plenty of momentum. With a big series against either the Kings or the Golden State Warriors, James is on a quest for a fifth title.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers' dominant closeout win over the Memphis Grizzlies

On Friday night, Anthony Davis led LeBron James and the LA Lakers to a dominant Game 6 victory. It seemed like for the LA Lakers, everything was clicking. D'Angelo Russell scored 31 points in 30 minutes, shooting 12-17 from the field and 5-9 from deep.

LeBron James added 22 points, five rebounds and six assists as he shot 9-13 from the floor. Anthony Davis, however, was the star of the night. On top of the 16 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks, he contributed far more than the box score would indicate.

Throughout the game, Davis was seen energizing his teammates and the Crypto.com Arena crowd, putting pressure on the Grizzlies from the opening tip. After the game, AD spoke about the series-clinching win:

"We gave up a lot of transition points and offensive rebounds throughout the series, and we knew that's how they thrive. When we get them in half-court, it's usually tough for them to score. ... We just wanted to be solid on both ends of the floor, and I know that starts with me dominating that side of the ball with my energy and effort."

As it stands right now, the LA Lakers remain pretty big underdogs to win the NBA Finals. With the Boston Celtics as the favorites and the Phoenix Suns just behind, the Lakers sit in sixth place when it comes to betting odds for the NBA Finals.

The LA Lakers will be back in action next week for their second-round matchup with the winner of the Sacramento Kings vs. Golden state Warriors series.

