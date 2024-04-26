"How many game winners did he have!?" - NBA fans divided over Steph Curry winning 2024 Clutch Player of the Year award

The NBA Awards are underway and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry secured the 2023-24 Clutch Player of the Year award. Curry beat his fellow finalists, Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan and OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. This is the first time Curry won the award.

Curry appeared in 74 games this season, averaging 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Throughout the season, the Warriors star scored the most points in clutch situations, with 189. Behind him was Derozan, who had 182 points in total. But even with that, some fans were surprised to see him win the award.

After seeing that Curry won the award, fans couldn't help but share their honest thoughts on him winning the award. Here are some of what the fans had to say.

"How many game winners did he have!?" one fan was curious to know the amount of game-winners Curry had this season.

"Couldn’t even clutch a play in win," this fan isn't convinced Curry deserved it.

"So clutch he gets to watch the playoffs at home," one fan said.

However, some think that the two-time MVP deserved to win the award.

"Well deserved," a fan congratulated the star.

"Someone check on the 'Steph ain’t clutch gang,'" one fan challenged the haters.

"SAY HE AIN’T CLUTCH AGAIN!!!" this fan was energized after Curry's win.

Curry may have won the award, but it wasn't enough to lead the Warriors to the postseason. The entire team fell short as they were eliminated by the Sacramento Kings in the Play-In Tournament.

Steph Curry on his excitement to play in the Olympics

USA Basketball will feature one of the best rosters with their 2024 Olympic team. One of the players who will get to play for the team is Steph Curry. NBA legend Charles Barkley, who had the experience of playing for USA Basketball, asked Curry about his excitement level heading to the summer games.

"I'm beyond excited," Curry said. "I've played in two world championship teams so I've had international experience. I'm excited about this opportunity knowing I have an amazing team... There's no greater experience.

Barkley was part of the iconic 1992 Dream Team. For Curry, he has a chance to win the gold medal this summer as their roster slightly looks like another iteration of the Dream Team.

This summer will be Curry's first time competing on the Olympic stage as he wasn't able to join the previous teams. The Warriors star has the potential to add another piece of hardware to his collection of trophies, medals and awards.

