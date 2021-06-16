How many NBA All-Stars have missed the 2021 Playoffs because of injuries? We look at the top 5

A number of unforeseen incidents can lead to an NBA team virtually getting their season ended. Top of the list are injuries, with the NBA having seen a number of stars getting injured for their teams just when it mattered the most. With the Covid-era NBA taking place very differently, with a jam-packed schedule and minimum breaks, a number of players were unfortunately injured in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

NEWS: Data suggests that injuries (especially soft-tissue injuries) soared in the 2020-21 NBA season, and team health officials/execs say the carry-over effects will drive how player health is managed next season, too. Story with the great @kpelton: https://t.co/1iF4ok79Sh — Baxter Holmes (@Baxter) June 8, 2021

2021 NBA Playoffs: 5 All-Stars who missed games due to injuries

Apart from All-Stars, a number of players who were not selected for the All-Star team this year also saw their teams crash out after missing the playoffs. This includes the likes of Anthony Davis and Jamal Murray, whose teams were knocked out in round 1. They might have made it to the conference semifinals had they played. Elsewhere, the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul will miss the upcoming playoff matches for different reasons. Regardless, the following article focusses on NBA stars who have already missed at least 1 game.

#5 Joel Embiid

It is no secret that Joel Embiid is playing through a slight tear in his lateral meniscus in his right knee. Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers’ blazed past the Washington Wizards in round 1 4-1, and the big man has also played through pain against the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks - Game Three

Coach Doc Rivers said after game 4 that Embiid will not quite be at his best for the series, but “he will take it.” Embiid was most recently involved in Atlanta Hawks’ second victory of the series in game 4, and did not have the best of times. He was sent for evaluation in the first half and missed quite a few shots, scoring at just 20% from the field. Needless to say, the Atlanta Hawks would have been in far more trouble had a fully-fit Joel Embiid been available for the 76ers.

#4 Kyrie Irving

Irving hobbled out with an ankle injury during game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks, and it is unknown whether he will return from the series. His absence may have been negated due to James Harden returning from his layoff in game 5 which the Nets won after Durant produced what was his best performance in the 2021 Playoffs.

The Nets are preparing to be without Kyrie Irving (ankle) for the rest of the Bucks series, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/5ABHOpisO6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 15, 2021

Regardless, the Milwaukee Bucks have already fought since 0-2 and certainly have the firepower to take the series all the way to the wire. Game 4 was the first match that Kyrie missed in this year’s playoffs. He impressed in the first three matches as the Nets lost games 3 and 4 in part due to his injury. Irving’s absence is set to have an impact on the Brooklyn Nets in the coming games as well.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar