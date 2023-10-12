How many NBA fantasy points did LeBron James collect last season? Projecting 2023-24 season’s tally

LeBron James is still going strong in the NBA. The living legend will turn 39 in December and is gearing up for another big season. James has put in the offseason work and is primed for another productive season. James has said he will find his rest during games this season and plans to always play if healthy.

So how can James help your fantasy basketball team? James still has plenty to contribute. Every fantasy basketball player and NBA fan knows James can average 27 points, seven rebounds and seven assists easily. He can still be a solid pick in your fantasy basketball draft because of his abilities to fill up multiple stat categories.

James has averaged 48.5 fantasy points per game over the past three seasons. He put up 2,071 fantasy points last season. It could be another big season for James.

Projecting LeBron James' fantasy basketball season

LeBron James put up a whopping 49.1 fantasy basketball points per game last season. These stats of course depend on your league’s scoring system. These numbers come courtesy of CBS Sports aggregates.

CBS Sports projects James to average 41.8 fantasy points per game this season. That would be a bit of a drop off from his production in recent seasons. James should not be doubted as he seems to age like the fine wine as he spends thousands of dollars on his health.

He is projected to total 2,866 points this upcoming season and is expected to play in 69 games. That would be an uptick from the 55 games he played last year.

James has not played more than 60 games in a season since 2019-20, which was shortened due to COVID-19. James and the Lakers went on to win the NBA title that season.

The Lakers supplemented their roster this offseason. They brought back their young core in Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell. They also added veteran help in the form of Taurean Prince, Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood and others.

These players, especially Reaves and Vincent, may affect LeBron James’ usage. Reaves proved in the playoffs he can playmake for the Lakers and take the ball up the floor. However, both guards operate as shooters for James to dish passes. So, the King’s assist stats should still be up to par.

LeBron James still projects to be a top player on any fantasy basketball squad. He can fill a stat sheet unlike most small forwards in the league. He can still score from anywhere and will still put up numbers even when he is taking it easy during regular-season games.