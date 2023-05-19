How many playoff games has LeBron James played? Taking a closer look

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets was the 280th playoff game of LeBron James’ career. Long-retired former NBA players Derek Fisher (259) and Tim Duncan (251) are the closest to him in that category.

Among active players, Andre Iguodala has 177, which is tied for 19th on the list with James’ close pal Dwyane Wade. Danny Green has 169 and Kevin Durant with 166 are his closest pursuers.

To give a better perspective of this mind-boggling number, James’ 280 career postseason games are even better than some of the NBA’s franchises. The Miami Heat, one of his former teams, has 279. The Portland Trail Blazers with 274, the Indiana Pacers with 241 and the Cleveland Cavaliers with 234.

55 —… Most games played in the NBA Playoffs:276 — LeBron James276 — Heat274 — Blazers241 — Pacers237 — Wizards234 — Cavaliers227 — Mavericks219 — Nuggets194 — Kings171 — Nets147 — Clippers133 — Magic123 — Raptors98 — Grizzlies63 — Timberwolves63 — Hornets55 —… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Most games played in the NBA Playoffs:276 — LeBron James276 — Heat274 — Blazers241 — Pacers237 — Wizards234 — Cavaliers 227 — Mavericks219 — Nuggets 194 — Kings171 — Nets147 — Clippers 133 — Magic123 — Raptors 98 — Grizzlies 63 — Timberwolves 63 — Hornets 55 —… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/juqwNI2ot9

The Nuggets, LeBron James’ opponents in the conference finals, have played the 223rd playoff game in their history. The Lakers’ hallway rivals, the LA Clippers, are barely half (147) of the number of games James has participated in the postseason in his career.

In his 20 years in the NBA, “King James” has missed the postseason just four times. Unfortunately, two of those times happened with his current team, the LA Lakers.

The 19x All-Star is bound to at least add a few more to his tally before the series against the Nuggets is over. He could also pile more next season if the Lakers continue to make the playoffs.

LeBron James could even become the first player to hit 300 playoff games. If he decides to play for a few more years and his team makes the postseason, that number isn’t too far away.

LeBron James vowed not to miss the playoffs again in his career

After the LA Lakers’ embarrassing 2021-22 campaign, LeBron James tweeted that he won’t miss the playoffs again. The post was somewhat hilariously deleted when his team struggled in the first two months of this season. LA was 12th in the Western Conference and looked like they wouldn’t even sniff the play-in tournament.

He tweeted this while watching the second round of the 2022 playoffs:

"I can/will NOT miss the postseason again for my career! This s*** HURT. Ok back to watching these games."

ONE News PH @onenewsph



LeBron James posted this tweet in April, as he missed the NBA postseason for the fourth time. Fast forward to Dec. 28, the King seemed to have already waived the white flag. (via



onesports.ph/nba/article/86… "I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career."LeBron James posted this tweet in April, as he missed the NBA postseason for the fourth time. Fast forward to Dec. 28, the King seemed to have already waived the white flag. (via @OneSportsPHL "I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career."LeBron James posted this tweet in April, as he missed the NBA postseason for the fourth time. Fast forward to Dec. 28, the King seemed to have already waived the white flag. (via @OneSportsPHL)onesports.ph/nba/article/86…

“King James” has to thank Lakers GM Rob Pelinka for helping him save his face. A flurry of trade deadline moves made the team deeper and more balanced. They traded Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and draft picks in separate deals with different teams.

The Lakers netted Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba. They have been key to LA’s late-season push and a few have been invaluable in their postseason run.

LeBron James barely managed to keep his vow but is now in the conference finals. James and his teammates have their work cut out for them as they are facing a 0-2 deficit against the top-ranked team in the Western Conference.

Game 3 will be on Saturday in Los Angeles. The four-time champs’ playoffs could end sooner than expected if they don’t win at Crypto.com in the said game.

